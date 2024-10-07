WA Government Sheds Light On Family & Domestic Violence In New Campaign

The WA State Government has unveiled a new campaign via 303 MullenLowe Perth, Carat WA, and Mediahub that highlights the different types of abuse that are recognised as family and domestic violence, with the tagline “It doesn’t have to be physical. Coercive control is family and domestic violence”.

It is the first phase of a two-year awareness campaign that will be seen across BVOD, OOH, social, digital, radio, ambient, press, and search. 303 MullenLowe’s campaign remit extended across strategy, creative, media strategy, all through-the-line communications, web content, and social executions.

The campaign aims to reframe the way West Australians look at family and domestic violence and educate viewers on the subtle but insidious nature of coercive control.

“To make the connection that coercive control isn’t just unacceptable, it IS domestic violence, we borrowed symbolism associated with physical violence to mark our footage every time coercive control took place. The technique not only draws your attention to the otherwise subtle abuse taking place, but it also cements that coercive control is a form of violence, even when it’s not physical,” said 303 MullenLowe Perth executive creative director Sara Oteri.

Insights from people with lived experience, sector and Aboriginal stakeholders, and community members were used to develop the strategy and creative.

“The research groups we attended were hugely enlightening. Not only did we get a far better understanding of the prevailing attitudes and beliefs held on the subject, but you could see a series of light bulb moments. Whether it was men who previously dismissed controlling behaviours, or people with lived experience of family and domestic violence who said that at the time they were unaware of what was happening to them, everyone appreciated just how difficult coercive control is to recognise. We hope the resulting campaign completely reframes the way West Australians look at this issue,” said 303 MullenLowe Perth chief strategy officer Matt Oakley.

“Whilst we cannot broadly target people based on their experience, we can design a media strategy to be ready for all scenarios and leverage the key principles of persistency and consistency to increase education of coercive control, creating unique journeys for the WA community as they move towards better understanding of coercive control,” said Mediahub Perth general manager Kylie Macey.

Carat WA worked collaboratively with 303 MullenLowe and Mediahub to evolve the strategy, connecting audience insights with media planning principles to create impact.

“The research findings were enlightening and highlighted the scale of the job to be done. We mobilised the WA media industry to ideate and support the strategy, building bespoke solutions to support the campaign framework. This work challenged the team at every step of the way as they persisted in developing a solution that would get to the heart of the issue for WA,” said Carat WA client partner Michelle Testa.

It is the second campaign launched for the Department of the Premier and Cabinet by 303 MullenLowe, Mediahub, and Carat WA in recent months; in July, it launched the “Don’t Assume You’re Immune” campaign, as part of a broader effort to tackle vaccine misinformation.

Credits:

Client:

Department of the Premier and Cabinet

Department of Communities

Creative Agency: 303 MullenLowe Perth

Mediahub (Media Strategy)

Carat WA Team

Production Co: Clockwork Films WA

Post Production: Clockwork Films

Post Audio: Envelope Audio

