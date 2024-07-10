Virgin Money Australia Celebrates 21st Birthday With ‘Points Rich’ Campaign

Virgin Money Australia is marking its 21st birthday by giving away a staggering 21 million points, instantly making 21 Virgin Money Go Account customers ‘Points Rich’ with a million points each.
The ‘Points Rich’ campaign, created in collaboration with BOQ Group’s in-house creative agency, The Inside Job, and Tide PR, launches in tandem with Virgin Money Australia’s refreshed brand identity and new positioning, ‘to spark joy in money moments’.
Running over a month, the influencer-led campaign aims to introduce a new type of ‘rich’ – ‘Points Rich’ – to a younger audience with four Aussie creators, showcasing the brand’s expanded Virgin Money Rewards program.
“We’re all familiar with the concept of being financially rich or time rich. ‘Points Rich’ was coined as a very Virgin way to describe being rich in rewards,” said BOQ group chief customer officer, Mark Hunter.
“The concept of being Points Rich is compelling because unlike other forms of wealth, it’s not earned, but rewarded. And exclusively to our everyday banking and credit card customers in the form of Virgin Money Points”.
The campaign will run throughout July across social and digital channels.
Credits:
Chief customer officer: Mark Hunter
Head of brand & advertising: Stephen Thompson
Brand manager: Genevieve Brown
Marketing manager: Sarah Milliner
Social & content specialist: Chris Wilson
Performance marketing manager: Michael Manci
Creative agencies
Creative lead, The Inside Job (BOQ Group): Mick Bakos
Senior copywriter, The Inside Job (BOQ Group): Leah Dunkley
Copy lead, The Inside Job (BOQ Group): Ed Pitts
Brand creative, The Inside Job (BOQ Group): Phil McDonald
Brand designer, The Inside Job (BOQ Group): Alex Levonis
Account manager, The Inside Job (BOQ Group): Samantha Yerolemis
Head of strategy, Tide PR: Stacey Tide
Senior account director, Tide PR: Mimi Gibson
Account Manager, Tide PR: Laura Jarrett
Studio director, Sherpa: Erin Oliver