Victoria Racing Club Raises Record $112,648 For The Good Friday Appeal

The Victoria Racing Club (VRC) has announced a record-breaking $112,648 has been raised for The Royal Children’s Hospital Good Friday Appeal this season thanks to the generous support of VRC members, partners and the wider community of racing fans.

The impressive total was achieved through a series of fundraising initiatives held across last year’s Melbourne Cup Carnival and the 2025 Flemington Racing Spectacular.

VRC Board Member Ann Peacock will present the cheque as part of the Channel 7 Good Friday Appeal broadcast tomorrow.

Reigning Lexus Melbourne Cup-winning jockey Robbie Dolan will also visit The Royal Children’s Hospital and make a special appearance on the broadcast, joining an all-star lineup of guests to help raise awareness and vital funds.

For over 93 years, the Good Friday Appeal has raised funds for The Royal Children’s Hospital, with funds raised going directly towards supporting vital equipment, research, and family-focused care to help improve outcomes for thousands of young patients and their families.

The VRC engaged in a number of initiatives in support of the Good Friday Appeal, including on Crown Oaks Day during last year’s Melbourne Cup Carnival where racegoers were encouraged to incorporate a splash of purple into their racewear, while Melbourne Cup-winning jockey Michelle Payne OAM and Group 1 winning jockey Harry Coffey led a Guard of Honour in the Flemington Mounting Yard.

Crown Resorts Foundation further amplified the fundraising efforts by donating $500 for every jockey who participated in the Guard of Honour, while attendees at the Crown Oaks Club Lunch generously supported a raffle at the event.

Fundraising efforts continued throughout the Flemington Racing Spectacular in March, with a raffle held across each of the three autumn race days and at the Flemington Long Lunch, all contributing to the record total. The 2025 Face of the Good Friday Appeal Jack was also a special guest on TAB Australian Cup Day, attending Flemington with his parents, Rohan and Misty.

VRC chief executive officer Kylie Rogers said the VRC was proud of the gratitude, generosity and enthusiasm shown by racegoers and the broader community in support of The Royal Children’s Hospital Good Friday Appeal.

“The VRC is delighted to have set a new fundraising record for the Good Friday Appeal this season and we are very proud of the racing community’s generosity,” Rogers said.

“Our Flemington neighbours, The Royal Children’s Hospital, are world-leaders in the incredible work they perform for sick children and their families, and we feel honoured to be able to support their ongoing efforts.”