VEGEMITE Fans Unite To Spread The Love In New Campaign Via Thinkerbell & Starcom Australia

VEGEMITE has a unique problem – many first-timers can mistakenly slather it on too thick or, bless ’em, try it straight from a spoon. That’s why VEGEMITE has set out to help Aussies enjoy their first bite of this iconic spread by getting VEGEMITE fans to spread the love and introduce neighbours, colleagues or family.

‘Unite with VEGEMITE’ is seeing Aussies across the country rally together to help introduce the taste to a whole new generation who might be missing out.

Every Australian is being encouraged to record a short video explaining how they best enjoy VEGEMITE and submit it to the unitewithvegemite.com.au site for a chance to be in VEGEMITE ads, win great prizes and fulfil a sense of national pride.

“There are two types of people out there… those that love VEGEMITE, and those that just haven’t tried it the right way yet. So ‘Unite With VEGEMITE’ now exists to educate… or should I say ‘vegucate’… everyone so Australia’s iconic taste can be enjoyed by all,” said Ben Couzens, co-founder and executive creative Tinker at Thinkerbell.

“We know it can be hard for people who don’t eat VEGEMITE or have had a bad experience in the past to pick up a jar and know what to do with it. There’s a whole new generation of Aussies missing out on the unmistakable joy of VEGEMITE simply because they haven’t found their way to love VEGEMITE… yet,” said Mary Stafford, head of spreads at Bega Group.

“That’s why we’re asking VEGEMITE lovers to capture a quick, 30 second video of your favourite way to enjoy VEGEMITE – something personal to you and your family. By sharing, you’ll inspire Aussies everywhere to give VEGEMITE a go, just the way you love it!” Stafford added.

‘We’re really excited to be part of the ‘Unite with VEGEMITE’ campaign showing people how to VEGEMITE right… or their right way that is! We are looking forward to seeing fans share their favourite ways to enjoy and to inspire others to get it right,’ said Georgina O’Hare, business director at Starcom Australia.

Those who upload a video have the chance to win some mitey prizes and also the chance to appear in VEGEMITE’s ads. ‘Unite with VEGEMITE’ rolls out across OOH, radio, digital, social, retail and extends through to various partnerships throughout the Summer period.

