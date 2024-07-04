Val Morgan Digital Unveils Greenlight: A Revolutionary Project Management Tool For Streamlined Content Campaigns

Val Morgan Digital has announced the launch of The Greenlight — a project management tool designed to simplify and streamline content campaigns for its agency partners.

Australia’s leading digital youth publisher brings together BuzzFeed, Fandom, LADbible, The Latch, POPSUGAR and Tasty under one roof to reach 4.25 million 14-39-year-olds each month.

The Greenlight empowers agencies with a centralised platform for managing every aspect of a campaign, from initial briefing to final delivery and reporting. This eliminates the need to juggle multiple platforms, fostering seamless collaboration and enhanced efficiency. The Greenlight makes it easier than ever to execute content campaigns across Australia’s most trusted and engaged publications, all in one place.

“We understand the challenges agencies face in managing complex content campaigns across various platforms,” said Liam O’Meara, national sales director Val Morgan Digital. “The Greenlight was developed with the specific needs of our partners in mind. This intuitive tool streamlines the entire process, from capturing client briefs and managing collateral like logos and creatives to sharing draft, preview, and live links, and ultimately delivering final assets all in one place”.

The Greenlight is slated for launch next month with select agencies currently participating in successful test campaigns. Sophie Walsh Head of OMD Create shared “We’re incredibly excited to be among the first agencies to utilise The Greenlight. The potential to streamline our content campaign workflows and improve efficiency is significant, and we look forward to an ongoing successful partnership with Val Morgan Digital.”

Key features of The Greenlight include:

Centralised Hub: Manage the entire content creation process within a single, user-friendly platform.

Streamlined Collaboration: Foster seamless communication and task management between agencies and Val Morgan Digital teams.

Enhanced Efficiency: Eliminate the need for multiple platforms, saving time and resources.

Improved Transparency: Access real-time campaign progress.

Simplified Reporting: Generate comprehensive reports with ease, streamlining post-campaign analysis.

The Greenlight empowers agencies to:

Deliver exceptional client experiences with improved campaign efficiency.

Reduce project complexity and ensure timely delivery.

Gain valuable insights through centralised reporting.

Val Morgan Digital is committed to providing its agency partners with the most advanced tools and technologies to achieve optimal campaign success. The Greenlight represents a significant leap forward in content campaign management, offering an unparalleled level of control and visibility.