Urban List Appoints Spyros Asteriou As Head of Sales

Urban List has appointed former Pedestrian head of partnerships Spyros Asteriou as its new head of sales.

Over the past decade, Asteriou has built a reputation for fostering high-value partnerships across the media and advertising landscapes. Most recently, he held the title of NSW head Of partnerships for Pedestrian Group, where his achievements included being part of the team to launch PEDESTRIAN TELEVISION, Australia’s first youth-focused BVOD channel, on 9Now.

Asteriou will report to Jacqui La’Brooy, Urban List’s chief commercial officer, who managed Asteriou five years ago while serving as Pedestrian Group’s national head of partnerships.

“Spyros is a trailblazer, celebrated for his strategic vision, unparalleled ability to build relationships, and deliver exceptional results,” said La’Brooy.

“Having had the privilege of mentoring Spyros earlier in his career, I’ve admired his growth and leadership from afar and have long wanted to work with him again. His appointment reinforces our commitment to being the go-to partner for brands looking to authentically connect with culture-driven audiences.”

Asteriou said he is thrilled to join such an inventive media brand. “I’ve long admired Urban List for the way it shapes not just how we live but how we connect with each other and build culture,” said Asteriou. “Joining a brand with such a rich legacy of influence is truly exciting. I look forward to collaborating with the talented team to deepen partnerships, unlock new opportunities, and deliver market-leading work that connects brands with a high valued audience”.

Recent collaborations between Urban List and its partners include expanding into Hong Kong with the Hong Kong Tourism Board, and teaming up with Skoda for “Day For A Detour”, incorporating geo-specific OOH placements at petrol stations and pop-up venue collaborations to turn road trips into memorable adventures. Urban List injected $326,000 back into the hospitality industry in 2024 via a range of restaurant collaborations, like “Tales Of Italy” to mark the launches of Lavazza’s coffee range and Netflix’s Emily in Paris: Season 4.