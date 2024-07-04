UNSW Launches Social Progress Campaign ‘Progress For All’ Via Howatson+Company

UNSW Sydney in collaboration with Howatson+Company has launched a new brand platform, ‘progress for all’.

As the 19th ranked university in the world, UNSW is a community committed to making positive social progress that benefits everyone. The brand platform centres on the idea of ‘Collective Progress’, driven by our hearts (pursuing a just future), hands (delivering practical and entrepreneurial solutions), and minds (technical minds that pushing boundaries).

The platform was developed through an extensive evidence-based and collaborative approach to clarify what is central to the University and the impact it has in the world.

“Progress for all is bigger than a recruitment idea, it’s a holistic expression of the culture and ambition that runs deeply through the diversity of influence UNSW,” said Sofia Lloyd-Jones, executive director marketing & digital experience.

In an age of doomscrolling and a relentlessly negative news cycle, UNSW wanted to deliver a message of hope: one that recognises the many challenges in the world, but also the progress we are making to address them.

The campaign was developed not to showcase different disciplines in isolation, but rather, how they come together at UNSW to make a difference in the world.

With executions focused on sustainability, health care and Indigenous equality, the campaign details real examples of how leaders from an array of UNSW’s faculties, from architecture and engineering to philosophy and visual arts, collaborate to make true progress for all.

In addition to the new advertising campaign, Howatson+Company has been working with UNSW on media strategy and trading with a remit across Australia and Asia Pacific.

A full funnel media strategy was developed to effectively prime potential students, whether they are finishing school or exploring postgraduate studies, and to choose UNSW. Through data-led lower funnel strategy, we can more effectively and efficiently drive student recruitment and invest more in brand activity that communicates UNSW’s difference. In 2023, this approach allowed us to overdeliver against

targets across domestic and international student cohorts.