Unity, Perseverance & Diversity: The Olympic Ads Paving The Way To Paris 2024

Olympic and Paralympic campaigns are key for building community and engagement by aligning with values of perseverance, unity, and excellence. These campaigns highlight athletes’ personal stories, celebrate diversity, and capture the spirit of competition, fostering a global sense of connection and excitement around the Games.

For brands, these campaigns are crucial for generating buzz and enhancing brand affinity. The Games’ broad visibility offers a prime opportunity for brands to showcase their values and engage with a diverse audience, boosting their image and strengthening consumer connections.

With the Opening Ceremony kicking off in the early hours of tomorrow morning, B&T is celebrating the very best of the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic campaigns.

Australia

Rebel

Rebel’s campaign, created by The Monkeys, part of Accenture Song, emphasises that sport can transform lives. Building on the ‘Sport Is Calling’ platform, the campaign features films directed by Christopher Nelius, showcasing the remarkable stories of outback grazier Brendan Cullen and Olympian Sinead Diver. The campaign highlights how sport drives both physical and mental growth and aims to inspire Australians to embark on their own sporting journeys.

Allianz

As the Worldwide Insurance Partner of the Olympic and Paralympic Movements since 2021 and a partner of Paralympics Australia and the Australian Olympic Committee, Allianz aims to unite Australians with the iconic ‘Ahhh’ cheer in this new campaign from Howatson+Company.

The campaign aimed to build excitement and awareness before the games with “Go Australiaahhh” and will celebrate key moments during the games. The six-week campaign will span TV, Outdoor, Audio, and partner locations, complemented by live activations, earned media by Eleven PR, and social activities.

Woolworths

Woolworths launched the “Fresh Fuels the Best in All of Us” campaign, featuring Australian Paralympian swimmer Col Pearse. The campaign, produced with M&C Saatchi, centres on Pearse’s inspiring true story of training in a dam on his family farm in Echuca, Victoria, with community support. The campaign includes six other Olympic and Paralympic athletes and highlights his journey from the Tokyo Olympics to the upcoming Paris 2024 Games. It will run on TV, in stores, and across various media platforms from July to early September.

Four N’ Twenty

Four’N Twenty has launched the “Running On Paris Time” campaign to celebrate its new sponsorship of the Australian Olympic Team. Created by TBWA\Melbourne, the campaign is part of a broader creative idea, “Being a Fan is Hungry Work,” which acknowledges the dedication of sports fans.

As part of Patties Food Group, Four’N Twenty aims to expand its reach beyond Australia, solidifying its global presence among a wider range of sports fans. The campaign includes outdoor ads, radio spots, and sponsoring ‘Australia’s biggest fans’ to attend the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Harvey Norman

As an official partner of the Australian Olympic team, Harvey Norman’s 2024 Olympic ad showcases the brand’s dedication to supporting athletes at all levels of their careers—from grassroots to the Games.

Coastal Stone Whisky

Starting today, Coastal Stone Whisky will become the Official Spirit of “Crushing CANada,” pledging to sponsor every Australian athlete who defeats a Canadian rival at the Paris Olympics. Dubbed ‘Crushing CANada,’ the campaign will reward these athletes with a year’s supply of Coastal Stone Whisky and a commemorative Aluminium Medal made from crushed Canadian whisky cans. The campaign includes Outdoor, Earned Media, Social, and Influencer activities, celebrating the playful rivalry with Canada.

International

TikTok

TikTok’s new ad campaign, “It starts on TikTok,” showcases the stories of Team Great Britain’s Olympians and Paralympians, including heptathlete Katarina Johnson Thompson, fencer Oliver Lam-Watson, triathlete Laura Steadman MBE, and boxer Delicious Orie.

Developed by Akcelo in partnership with Team GB and Paralympics GB, the campaign highlights the athletes’ mindsets in starting new endeavours and celebrates the inspiration people find on TikTok. Alongside a 30-second ad, the campaign features billboards across the UK, radio, and social media elements.

Samsung Galaxy

Samsung Galaxy has developed an AI performance tool called “Shot Control” to support the Dutch national men’s 3×3 basketball team at the Paris Olympics. As 3×3 basketball debuts in Paris with its fast-paced 10-minute games, the AI-powered tool, created by Cheil Benelux, provides detailed analytics on player performance. It helps coaches and players identify the most accurate shooting spots on the court as fatigue sets in. An 80-second film accompanies the tool, offering a behind-the-scenes look at its functionality during a game.

Nike

Nike’s 2024 Olympics campaign, “Winning Isn’t For Everyone,” created by Wieden + Kennedy Portland, challenges traditional views on athleticism and respect. Featuring stars like LeBron James, Serena Williams, Kylian Mbappé, and Cristiano Ronaldo, the campaign’s hero film showcases these athletes’ relentless drive to win, with Willem Dafoe delivering a provocative monologue questioning the morality of their competitive nature.

Drawing from insights and conversations with the athletes, the campaign celebrates the inner thoughts and intense dedication required to be the best. Complemented by a global out-of-home (OOH) component and social media partnerships, it underscores Nike’s message that just the act of striving for victory is a powerful and valid pursuit.

Toyota

Toyota has launched the next chapter of its ‘Start Your Impossible’ campaign for the Paris 2024 Olympics and Paralympics, celebrating the vital role of local communities in supporting athletes. Highlighting the journey of over 200 Olympic and Paralympic athletes, the campaign emphasises that no journey is taken alone, showcasing the support from coaches, teammates, parents, and fans.

Created by Saatchi & Saatchi and Dentsu, the fully integrated campaign spans broadcast, digital, social, and OOH platforms. It aims to inspire global communities with the message that together, anything is possible.

Visa

As the official payment technology partner for the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games, Visa has launched the “Level up your game” campaign created by Vayner Media EMEA. Featuring Team Visa athletes, the campaign aims to inspire individuals to pursue their passions.

It includes a 30-second hero film and a docu-series highlighting the stories of Team Visa athletes and Gen Z content creators across Europe.

International Olympic Committee

Created by Gravity Road, The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has launched a campaign supporting the IOC Refugee Olympic Team.

The campaign includes features global digital and outdoor ads, along with a TikTok video across Europe and the US. Additionally, Snap has introduced a dedicated lens that reacts to users making a heart shape, reflecting the heart symbol in the team’s emblem. The campaign aims to enhance awareness and support for the refugee athletes.

The Committee and Adam & Eve/DDB have also launched a bold campaign for the Paralympic Games to challenge the notion that the event is merely a harmonious gathering. Titled “The Paralympic Dream,” the 60-second animated spot features Paul McCartney’s song “We All Stand Together” and portrays intense athletic scenes, such as powerlifting and clashing wheelchairs, alongside cartoon characters participating in more playful activities like firing arrows and running hand-in-hand.

The message “They’re not playing games” emphasises the seriousness of the competition. The campaign, produced by Adam & Eve/DDB London and New York, is being broadcast across TV, online, and social media in up to 185 countries.

Coca-Cola

Created by WPP Open X and led by Ogilvy, the 60-second Coca-Cola film features swimmers in a women’s 200-meter breaststroke race who celebrate by hugging, symbolising global unity. The film transitions to scenes of people worldwide enjoying Coca-Cola and embracing each other, culminating with astronauts hugging in space. Complementing the film, Coca-Cola has launched a special can design that is available only in France, giving purchasers a chance to win exclusive prizes and merchandise.