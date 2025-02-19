Unfiltered & Unmissable: The 21st Season Of Gogglebox Promises Real Reactions & Big Laughs

The ultimate TV-watching inception is back! Gogglebox Australia returns for its highly anticipated 21st season, premiering tonight at 7.30 pm on 10, 10 Play, and streaming on Paramount+. For over two decades, the show has captured the joy, laughter, and raw reactions of everyday Australians as they critique the biggest TV moments of the week – and thos season is set to be no different.

This season promises more of what fans love—candid commentary, hilarious hot takes, and those heartfelt, relatable moments that make Gogglebox such a fan favourite. Whether it’s reality TV meltdowns, gripping dramas, or the quirkiest shows on air, the Goggleboxers will be there to watch, react, and say exactly what we’re all thinking.

According to Tamara Simoneau, head of creative production and entertainment at Paramount Australia, it’s this authenticity that makes the show so special. “Gogglebox captures that special shared experience that you can only get from television. Our Goggleboxers don’t hold back with their authentic reactions, their laughter, critiques, and those candid moments that make the show so special.”

“Viewers love hanging out with our Goggleboxers – they feel like great mates you can connect with once a week and have a laugh, a rant or a cry about the latest things to hit our screens,” Simoneau said.

“Gogglebox delivers the ultimate blend of clever and hilarious storytelling – like the best version of water cooler banter, brilliantly brought to life by our talented production team at ESA”.

So, grab your snacks, settle in, and get ready to experience the best of TV through the eyes of Australia’s favourite armchair critics.

Familiar Faces & A Welcome Return

This season, fan-favourite Goggleboxers are back, ready to deliver their unfiltered opinions on the latest TV hits. Viewers can expect to see the return of The Delpechitra Family, the ever-lovable grandparents Lee and Keith, best friends Anastasia and Faye, and the always-hilarious Dalton family.

Also settling back onto their sofas are best mates Adam and Symon, brother-sister duo Tim and Leanne, surfing buddies Milo and Nic, and the trio of Kevin, Bob, and Jared. Sisters Mia and Bree, along with their close friend Lainey, will once again provide their unique takes.

One of the biggest highlights this season is the return of Sarah-Marie Fahd, who is back on the couch alongside her husband Matty, their son Malik, and Uncle Jad. With another baby on board, the Fahd family is livelier than ever, adding a new dynamic to their signature blend of humour and heart.

“Audiences have watched our Gogglebox households grow up, expand their families, and hit new milestones,” Simoneau explains. “Like mates you want to check in with, fans can catch up with our Goggleboxers when they tune in.”

This season, the Goggleboxers will be watching an exciting mix of free-to-air and streaming content curated by ESA’s head of comedy, David McDonald, and series producer, Natasha Pizzica who are on a mission to find the most buzzworthy, laugh-out-loud, and even controversial shows that will get the Goggleboxers talking.

“We look for the hot button shows, the big formats everyone is talking about, and the weird and wonderful quirky shows that might live in a small corner of the content world,” Simoneau revealed. “We choose shows that will get them talking, laughing, crying, or salivating.”

And, of course, Gogglebox Australia continues to balance its signature mix of humour and heartfelt moments. Whether it’s a touching storyline, an unexpected tearjerker, or a moment of pure absurdity, the Goggleboxers will give viewers a fresh perspective on the week’s must-watch TV.

A Show That Feels Like Home

Since its debut, Gogglebox Australia has remained a ratings success by staying true to its simple yet powerful concept—watching TV through the eyes of everyday Australians. With a mix of personalities from different backgrounds, the show reflects and celebrates Australian culture, humour, and the way we consume entertainment.

“There is nothing complicated or contrived about this format – it’s honest and authentic,” said Simoneau. “There is a big place for shiny floor, flashy TV, but this is the most real reality TV, and it’s refreshing!”

With streaming now available on Paramount+, Gogglebox is reaching even more audiences than ever before, ensuring it stays relevant in an evolving media landscape.

“Putting one of the country’s favourite shows on more platforms, more of the time, can only take engagement to new heights, and we’re here for it!” Simoneau added.

For long-time fans and newcomers alike, Gogglebox Australia is the perfect way to stay in the loop with what’s trending on TV—while enjoying the laugh-out-loud, unfiltered opinions of Australia’s favourite couch critics.

Season 21 premieres tonight at 7.30 pm on 10, 10 Play, and streaming on Paramount+.