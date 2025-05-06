Under Armour Launches ‘Unstoppable’ Campaign With New Generation Athletes & Creators

Under Armour has launched its latest autumn/winter collection, ‘Unstoppable’, built for the modern athlete who never switches off.

Blending innovation with everyday versatility, ‘Unstoppable’ delivers a performance-driven style that is built to meet the demands of the 24/7 athlete — a bold expression of Under Armour’s mission to make athletes better, both on and off the field.

To bring the collection to life, Under Armour has teamed up with a new generation of style-oriented athletes and creators — Olympic boxer Harry Garside, football social personality Daniel Olaniran (Olan Tekkers), rising rugby talent Aaliyah Bula, and model Brylee Turner — each representing the intersection of sport, culture and fashion.

“UA ‘Unstoppable’ offers the perfect off-duty kit,” said Garside. “The sleek and comfortable styles have set me up with fresh fits perfect for life between training and competition. Performance will always come first for me, but I also enjoy expressing my personal style out of the ring, and this collection lets me do both. That’s what being unstoppable means to me.”

“At Under Armour, our purpose is to empower those who strive for more, providing them with performance solutions so they feel unstoppable — both on and off the field, court or pitch,” said Fernando Reani, managing director at Under Armour Australia and New Zealand.

“With the newest ‘Unstoppable’ collection, we’re not just launching a versatile, premium line designed for everyday performance, but also connecting with the next generation of consumers through athletes and personalities who truly embody what it means to be unstoppable.”

Highlights of the range include:

‘UA Unstoppable’ Woven Parachute Pants (women’s)

‘UA Unstoppable’ Utility Sleeveless Hoodie (women’s)

‘UA Unstoppable’ Women’s Jacket (women’s)

‘UA Unstoppable’ Full-Zip Short Sleeve (men’s)

‘UA Unstoppable’ Vent Cargo Pants (men’s)

‘UA Unstoppable’ Vent Jacket (men’s)

The ‘UA Unstoppable’ campaign will roll out nationally through Under Armour Australia’s owned platforms and in partnership with rebel. The campaign will be amplified across both brands’ retail and digital ecosystems, reaching audiences through a comprehensive multi-channel strategy.