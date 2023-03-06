UM WA Nabs Lana Blanchard To Lead HBF Business

Media agency, UM has appointed West Australian media expert, Lana Blanchard (lead image) into the newly created role of WA media manager leading the HBF business in that market. Blanchard joins effective immediately and will be located in HBF’s head office in Perth.

Ashley Gilbert, group director, UM, said HBF is a massive part of the fabric of WA and an experienced and passionate professional was needed to lead the business locally with a WA lens as HBF continues to position itself as WA’s premier health insurer.

Gilbert said: “I’m excited to welcome Lana to our team. Her diverse experience and relationships in Perth will complement and strengthen the depth of talent already servicing the HBF account.

“She is an innovative thinker with excellent communications skills bringing energy, enthusiasm, leadership and experience to HBF’s team. She is a go-getter who knows the value of relationships in the media industry and is driven by a desire to learn and grow in Perth’s dynamic market.”

Most recently client partner at Carat and prior to that in a senior sales executive role at Channel 7, Blanchard brings extensive experience in the Australian media industry to HBF. With key skills and capabilities across trading, planning and execution of a media campaigns, client communications and data analysis, Blanchard is motivated by driving consumer interactions with brands and media’s role in behaviour change.

HBF’s general manager marketing and rngagement, Louise Ardagh spoke of Blanchard being a perfect fit to lead the account.

Ardagh said: “We are thrilled to have Lana join the team and be part of our continued growth journey. She comes armed with a fantastic reputation so we’re lucky to have her representing us and we are looking forward to welcoming her to our office so she can immerse herself in our business.”

On her new role Blanchard said: “I am excited to embark on this new role working with HBF, a company with such a rich history in WA and exploring the potential of this market.”

“With Lana leading the team, our media and marketing expertise and client offering is increased, enhancing our ability to grow the commercial success of HBF in West Australia, it’s a great time for her to be joining the business,” Gilbert concluded.

Blanchard commences in her new role on March 1st.