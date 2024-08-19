UM Melbourne Wins Target Media Account From OMD

UM Melbourne has won the Target media account following a competitive pitch valued at an estimated $25 million, B&T understands.

OMD is the incumbent agency, having won the account in 2016. The agency led the retailer through the closure of several of its stores in 2020 and 2021.

“A number of our stores will be leaving the Target family. Some of these stores will be converting to Kmart and, sadly, some will be closing. The majority of these changes will happen this year,” Kmart said at the time. “We understand these closures will affect a lot of people in the Target community and we appreciate your patience and understanding during these challenging times. We are committed to providing every opportunity for redeployment for our team members who will be affected by these changes”.

“We are proud to have a rich history as an Australian company and we are committed to serving you, our valued customers, now and into the future. We have many Target stores which remain unaffected by today’s announcement and you can continue to shop with us online with the same ease and convenience”. There are currently 124 Target stores still operating in Australia.

B&T contacted UM Melbourne, which declined to comment. OMD and Target did not respond to a request for comment prior to publication.

More to follow.