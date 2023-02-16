Twitter Puts The “Hash” In Hashtag As It Relaxes Cannabis Ad Policy

Twitter has announced that brands are allowed to advertise their cannabis products on the platform, which will doubtless be a blessing for well-known blazer and troubled boss Elon Musk.

“As the cannabis industry has expanded, so too has the conversation on Twitter. In the US – one of the most influential markets for cannabis – it is larger than the conversation around topics such as pets, cooking, and golf, as well as food and beverage categories including fast food, coffee, and liquor,” said the company in a blog post.

As a result of that growth, Twitter has relaxed its Cannabis Ads policy in certain locations.

“Going forward, Twitter is allowing advertisers to promote brand preference and informational cannabis-related content for CBD, THC, and cannabis-related products and services,” it said.

Cannabis advertising is allowed in certain areas of Canada — not in Quebec, for example — and those US states which allow the promotion of cannabis products. However, Advertisers may only promote informational or brand-preference content.

It’s an interesting step forward for the platform, which has been haemorrhaging advertising partners due to concerns around brand safety. However, some advertisers in areas such as gaming and cryptocurrencies have stuck around on Twitter, despite its challenges. Perhaps cannabis brands will take a leaf out of their book.

