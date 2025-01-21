TwentyTwo Digital Appoints Ashton Tuckerman As General Manager

Independent digital marketing agency TwentyTwo Digital has announced the appointment of Ashton Tuckerman as its first-ever general manager.

Tuckerman previously held roles as chief marketing officer and general manager at global catering marketplace Gathar, and account director at Havas Red.

Tuckerman is set to complete her MBA at the University of Queensland early in 2025, which included a semester abroad studying leadership and management at Harvard University.

“The addition of Ashton to our leadership team signals an exciting new phase for TwentyTwo Digital. Her proven expertise in marketing strategy, creative thinking and growing brands, coupled with her newly gained MBA insights, make her the perfect person to take our agency into the future,” founder and managing director of TwentyTwo Digital Sarah Pelecanos said.

“I’m so excited to join the extremely talented team at TwentyTwo Digital. Sarah has built an amazing business and this is exactly the kind of role I had my eye on when finishing my MBA. I can’t wait to roll up my sleeves and help TwentyTwo become Australia’s most sought-after digital marketing agency.”

TwentyTwo Digital’s clients include First Aid Australia, Ethos Orthodontics, Goodstart Early Learning, and Uniting Church Queensland.