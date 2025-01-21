Advertising

TwentyTwo Digital Appoints Ashton Tuckerman As General Manager

Staff Writers
Edited by Staff Writers
1 Min Read
TwentyTwo Digital team.
TwentyTwo Digital team.

Independent digital marketing agency TwentyTwo Digital has announced the appointment of Ashton Tuckerman as its first-ever general manager.

Tuckerman previously held roles as chief marketing officer and general manager at global catering marketplace Gathar, and account director at Havas Red.

Tuckerman is set to complete her MBA at the University of Queensland early in 2025, which included a semester abroad studying leadership and management at Harvard University.

“The addition of Ashton to our leadership team signals an exciting new phase for TwentyTwo Digital. Her proven expertise in marketing strategy, creative thinking and growing brands, coupled with her newly gained MBA insights, make her the perfect person to take our agency into the future,” founder and managing director of TwentyTwo Digital Sarah Pelecanos said.

“I’m so excited to join the extremely talented team at TwentyTwo Digital. Sarah has built an amazing business and this is exactly the kind of role I had my eye on when finishing my MBA. I can’t wait to roll up my sleeves and help TwentyTwo become Australia’s most sought-after digital marketing agency.”

TwentyTwo Digital’s clients include First Aid Australia, Ethos Orthodontics, Goodstart Early Learning, and Uniting Church Queensland.

Related posts:

  1. Turning Up The Volume On Your Creative Career: It’s The Cairns Hatchlings Audio Category!
  2. Labor Taps Mindshare & Sparro To Handle Federal Election Campaign Media Buying
  3. WARC: Global Ad Spend Will Grow 10.7% To $1.74 Trillion In 2025
  4. M&C Saatchi’s Xavier Lynch Takes Us BTS Of AWARD School
TAGGED:
Fredrika Stigell
By Fredrika Stigell
Follow:
Fredrika Stigell is the Editorial Assistant at B&T with a focus on all things culture. Fredrika is also completing a Master of Archaeology, focusing on Indigenous rock art in Kakadu National Park. Previously, she worked at a heritage company helping to organise storage collections for Sydney-based historical artefacts.

Latest News

L-R: Nick Thomas, Stefanie DiGianvincenzo, Gabrielle McKenzie, Chris Maxwell.
MYOB & Meta Marketing Leaders Gabrielle McKenzie & Stefanie DiGianvincenzo Named As Judges For 2025 IHAC Awards
GroupM Restructures Global CEO Roles But Promises “No Exits”
Wieden+Kennedy Opens Aussie Office To Chow Down On Maccas Creative Account
L-R: Andy Crossen, Matt Gilbert.
Partnerize Bosses: AI To Transform How Partnerships Are Formed, Optimised & Monitored
Register Lost your password?