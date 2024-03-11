TV Ratings: What Really Happened To Plane MH370? Viewers Want To Know

Sofia Geraghty
By Sofia Geraghty



Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 made headlines in 2014 when it disappeared mid-flight whilst taking more than 220 passengers from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing.

(Lead Image: Blaine Gibson MH370 Debris Hunter)

The plane’s disappearance became one of the greatest mysteries of modern times, with debris hunters worldwide looking for the aeroplane.

Seven’s latest documentary Why Planes Vanish: The Hunt For MH370 is a deep-dive into what happened to the airplane.

Airing last night, the show was a hit for viewers with a total reach of 1,396,000 and a total TV national average audience of 440,000.

Nine’s Married At First Sight took the top spot with a total reach of 2,932,000 people watching. It was followed by 9News Sunday with a total reach of 2,098,000.

Seven News had a total reach of 2,033,000 and Australian Idol had a reach of 1,808,000.

 




