Turning Up The Volume On Your Creative Career: It’s The Cairns Hatchlings Audio Category!

The Cairns Hatchlings, presented by Yahoo, is only a few months away, and with entries still open, we are taking a deep dive into each of the categories that will make up the inaugural year.

But first, what is the Hatchlings? The Cairns Hatchlings is an innovative program to elevate emerging talent across the Asia Pacific region. This initiative offers an unparalleled opportunity for finalists to attend the prestigious Cairns Crocodiles event with flights and accommodation covered, where they will compete live, showcasing their work before top industry leaders and decision-makers. Beyond a chance to impress, participants will gain access to invaluable networking and mentorships.

Cairns Hatchlings welcomes talent with three to eight years of experience across a range of fields. This program is so much more than just an award; it offers unrivalled visibility, recognition, and the opportunity to collaborate with charities to drive real-world impact.

Enter Cairns Hatchlings, presented by Yahoo, now.

The Audio Category: What’s the Brief?

If you’ve ever dreamed of making waves in the world of audio storytelling, this is your chance to turn sound into something unforgettable.

The Audio category challenges participants to create an original audio track designed to grab attention, stir emotion, and inspire action. Whether you’re a sound designer, podcast creator, voice artist, or creative director, this is your chance to explore how audio can connect with audiences on a deeper level.

The brief? Craft a piece of audio that delivers a powerful message, stands out in a crowded media landscape, and leaves a lasting impression. Whether it’s a bold sonic identity, a captivating radio spot, or an attention-grabbing podcast ad, your entry should prove that sound can be just as impactful as visuals in modern marketing and storytelling.

What Makes a Winning Audio Piece?

Creative Storytelling: The ability to tell a narrative through sound, even without visuals.

Emotional Impact: Does it make people stop and feel something?

Technical Excellence: Clean production, professional sound design, and clarity.

Innovation: Unique use of sound, unexpected audio techniques, or experimental approaches.

Call to Action: Clear messaging with a purpose, ensuring the audience knows what to do next.

Finalists won’t just submit their audio work from home. If you make it to the finals, you’ll be flown to Cairns for a 24-hour live competition. You’ll receive a brief on-site and have just one day to create a fully produced audio piece under pressure—proving you can deliver when it counts.

Why the Audio Category Matters

Audio has become a powerful marketing tool, from Spotify ads and branded podcasts to custom sound logos that define entire brands. The Hatchlings Audio category is for creatives who understand the impact of sound in shaping culture, marketing, and storytelling.

This isn’t about crafting catchy jingles. It’s about pushing the boundaries of what audio can do—whether it’s a chilling soundscape for a cause, a humourous podcast ad that sticks with listeners, or a cinematic sound design that transports the audience somewhere new.

Why You Should Enter the Audio Category

If you’re passionate about sound design, voiceover work, or audio storytelling and want to prove your creative mettle on a massive stage, the Cairns Hatchlings Audio Category is calling your name.

• Show Your Skills: It’s not just a competition—it’s a career-defining challenge.

• Work Under Pressure: Test your creativity in a fast-paced, professional setting.

• Get Noticed: Finalists get premium exposure with industry leaders and decision-makers.

• Join the Creative Conversation: Shape how audio can be used in modern marketing and storytelling.

Finalists will be flown to Cairns during the Cairns Crocodiles Festival, an epic three-day content and networking event featuring inspiring speakers, industry panels and unforgettable experiences.

During the 24-hour live pitch, you’ll work alongside top creative minds and be judged by a panel of esteemed industry leaders. The pressure will be on, but so will the rewards.

Entries for the Cairns Hatchlings Audio Category are open now. Don’t miss your chance to be heard, be remembered, and break into the industry with impact.

Turn up the volume on your creativity. Enter now.

Key Dates and Entry Information

Cairns Hatchlings – 15 May 2025

Entries Open: 6 November 2024

Workshops between Monday, 10 – Friday, 14 February 2025

On-Time Deadline first-round submissions: Thursday, 27 February 2025

Late Deadline first round submissions: Thursday, 6 March 2025

Finalists announced: Thursday, 27 March 2025

Second round brief: Monday 12 May 2025 (Cairns Convention Centre)

Live pitches (24hr round): Tuesday, 13 May 2025 (Cairns Convention Centre)

Film category judging (48hr round): Wednesday, 14 May 2025 (Cairns Convention Centre)

Awards Ceremony: Thursday, May 15 2025 – Cairns Convention Centre