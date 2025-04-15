“Trust Me, I’m Not A Brand”: Journalist Georgia Rickard Launches Industry Event On The Future Of Storytelling

Journalist Georgia Rickard has launched BRAND CAMP, a new event for professional storytellers in Australia exploring how the practice is evolving in the digital age.

Taking place this May, BRAND CAMP brings together the country’s top creative minds – including media professionals, brand marketers, agency leads, freelance writers, photographers, publicists, and content creators – for an exploration of how storytelling is evolving in the digital age.

“Today, influence is personal,” said Rickard. “The storytellers who are cutting through are the ones who are willing to show up — not just as professionals, but as people.”

The program unpacks the key trends shaping storytelling right now:

The Rise of Personal Media:

Traditional journalism and influencer engagement are converging — and audiences are demanding both credibility and relatability.

Storytelling for SEO:

With search algorithms shifting towards content authored by “real people,” brands and media outlets are racing to humanise their stories.

Authenticity Over Aesthetics:

A polished front is no longer enough. Modern audiences are seeking depth, nuance, and emotional resonance.

Ethics in an Era of Influence:

As personal branding blurs the line between editorial and advertorial, the industry faces new challenges — and new responsibilities.

Community-First Storytelling:

The most successful narratives aren’t built for audiences — they’re built with them.

Featuring an all-star lineup of speakers — including leaders from SXSW Sydney, Time Out Australia, and Australia’s national newsrooms — Brand Camp promises candid conversations, strategic insights, and practical tools for building a brand and career in today’s storytelling economy.

“This isn’t about selling an image,” Rickard said. “It’s about building a reputation that endures, by telling the kinds of stories people can actually believe in.”