Triple P Launches “Next Gen Parenting” To Empower Aussie Parents Via Topham Guerin

Triple P‘s new “Next Gen Parenting” campaign via Topham Guerin has been designed to help parents navigate common parenting challenges, providing them with practical tips and advice that will help them raise their children from “chaos to captain”.

A leading parenting campaign backed by the Australian government, Triple P offers five online programs that help parents build on the knowledge and skills they already have. The programs are filled with evidence-based tips and strategies designed to empower them to bring out the best in their kids from the ages of 0 – 12.

Today’s parents are responsible for the next generation of medical professionals, teachers, and airline captains, and research shows many of them are worried their kids won’t reach their full potential. Nobody has all the answers to perfect parenting, but with the right support, parents can help their kids become whatever they dream of. Triple P’s new brand campaign “Next Gen Parenting” embodies just that, showing kids growing from bedtime battles to boardroom bosses through the support of their parents.

Triple P has launched the brand campaign with a 60-second film that aims to give parents a taste of how Triple P’s online parenting programs can help them positively influence their child’s skills and development while becoming more confident as a parent.

“We wanted to bring our programs to life in a fun, relatable way for Aussie parents,” said Eva Meester, global head of marketing at Triple P.

“However, it was important for us to do this while still keeping within our position as the experts and authority on positive parenting, and we really think that’s been achieved with the Next Gen Parenting campaign,” added Meester.

“The Next Generation Parenting campaign really allows us to lean into the fact that kids aren’t always perfect, but the chaos can be a lot of fun too, so why hide it? We’re excited to keep exploring what this means for Triple P and parents across Australia as we bring the campaign to life,” said Adam Frazer, creative director at TG.

The “Next Gen Parenting” brand campaign will be rolling out across digital media including YouTube, Meta, and Spotify from June 2024.

Agency: Topham Guerin (TG)

Managing director: Sam Newton

Creative director: Adam Frazer

Senior account director: Alastair Prime

Senior account manager: Angeline Dano

Copywriter: Kristen Byass

Studio: Aaron Barkla

Media manager: Laura Cobarro

Production: The Producers

Director: Pete Moore

EP: Noelle Jones

Production manager: Georgia Rankin

DOP: Chris Miles

Wardrobe: Kellie Montgomery

Casting: Castaway Pay

Offline: Joe Morris

Online: Jamie Scott & Jack Ralph

Colourist: Ferg Hally

Animator: Jo Fong

Sound: Mario Gabrieli

Client: Triple P International

Global head of marketing: Eva Meester

Communications manager: Nikki Rassalski