Triple M Partners With Lifeline For 2024 No Talk Day

In support of men’s mental health, on Monday, July 1, microphones across Triple M’s 49 radio stations around Australia will stay switched off for the network’s annual No Talk Day, creating space for listeners to check in with themselves and their mates. To further strengthen No Talk Day, this year, Triple M has partnered with Lifeline to build awareness and encourage fundraising for this vital national service.

Now in its sixth year, No Talk Day will see Triple M pause all shows, announcers and ads, along with all news and traffic reports, between 6am and 6pm, as a reminder to make mental health a priority and encourage listeners to start a conversation for themselves or with someone they care about. If listeners don’t feel comfortable talking to someone close, they can always turn to Lifeline.

Shaun Gough, Triple M Melbourne Content Manager and joint founding advocate of No Talk Day, said that it takes courage to talk about mental health. “Triple M’s No Talk Day is an important opportunity to remind our listeners across the country it’s all right to not feel all right, to prioritise their own mental health and to start a conversation with someone they care about. We stop talking to encourage our audience to start talking,” he said.

“We know that of all the people in Australia who take their own lives, three in four are men. But we also know that having a conversation matters and could possibly save a life”.

“With Lifeline on board for No Talk Day this year, we hope to foster more conversations and encourage our listeners to reach out, either for themselves or someone they love”.

Dr Ally Nicolopoulos, Wellbeing Lead at Lifeline, reminded listeners that they can access support through Lifeline 24 hours a day in a way that feels most comfortable for them. “At Lifeline, we understand that every Australian who listens to Triple M will have their own mental health journey and will have their own preferences on how to reach out for support. It’s okay if you don’t quite know what to say, or how to say it. The first step is just knowing that someone is there, and Lifeline is always here,” she said.

“At any time through the day or night you can call us on 13 11 14, chat with us online at lifeline.org.au/crisis-chat or send us a text on 0477 13 11 14. If you’re not ready to talk just yet, you can visit our Support Toolkit at lifeline.org.au/toolkit for a range of practical strategies and support options available to you in your own time”.

Triple M’s No Talk Day can be heard on Triple M’s 49 FM stations around the country on Monday 1 July and via the LiSTNR app.

Anytime is the best time to make mental health a priority. To access support from Lifeline, call 13 11 14 or go to lifeline.org.au/talk.