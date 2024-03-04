Toyota Launches Integrated Electric Vehicle Campaign Via HERO

Toyota Australia has launched its highly anticipated new all-electric vehicle, the bZ4X, on Australian shores through a nationwide integrated campaign.

Spearheaded by a big spot, the campaign was created by independent creative agency HERO, which sees a typical EV sceptic named Barry behind the wheel of an all-new Toyota bZ4X much to the surprise of the entire nation.

With award-winning Australian director Paul Middleditch from Plaza Content at the helm, the spot reassures Australians that the bZ4X is everything that they know, trust and love about Toyota, now with an all-electric engine. Building on more than two decades of hybrid electric innovation, the Toyota bZ4X is engineered to deliver the famed Toyota performance from city commutes to weekend getaways.

The campaign also launches Toyota’s bZ4X platform, Charge On, developed by the brand in conjunction with HERO.

Vin Naidoo, chief marketing officer of Toyota Australia said “With 25 years of electrification heritage behind it, and with Toyota’s much-loved quality, durability and reliability at its core, we are excited to introduce the bZ4X to market through a major brand campaign.”

“Our all-electric bZ range helps our customers to Charge On with confidence, knowing that your car can support you to take your next steps, for your next adventure.”

When asked about the campaign, Shane Geffen, executive creative director HERO said “I think we all know a ‘Barry’, someone sceptical or reluctant to convert to an EV until they find the right car. But Toyota are making it easier than ever to make the switch in style with the bZ4X and we hope our campaign inspires Australia to believe… just like Barry.”

Now live nationwide, the campaign is supported by TV, online video, PR, OOH, radio, digital and social, along with in-dealership activity.

CAMPAIGN CREDITS

CLIENT – Toyota Motor Corporation Australia

Chief Marketing Officer: Vin Naidoo

Snr Manager, Brand Communications: Andrew Wearing

Snr Manager, Brand Communications: Anthony Nobile

Manager Communications – Passenger: Taruna Aguru

Senior Brand Specialist – Passenger: Grace Cheah

Senior Brand Specialist – Passenger: Ben Casagrande

Senior Brand Specialist – Passenger: Burhan Al-Rashid

AGENCY – HERO

Executive Creative Director: Shane Geffen

Creative Director: Andrew Woodhead

Associate Creative Director: Lee Philips

Art Director: Mitch Sutton

Copywriter: Josh Mitchell

Broadcast Producer: Margot Ger

Head of Strategy: Tallon Mason-Kaine

Client Service Director: Richard Hayes

Executive Director: Charlie McDevitt

Senior Business Manager: Issy Kelly

Business Manager: Johnny Lwin

PRODUCTION – PLAZA CONTENT

Director: Paul Middleditch

Executive Producer: Peter Masterton

DP: Daniel Ardilley

POST-PRODUCTION – THE EDITORS

Executive Producer: Nicoletta Rousiano

Producer: Adrian Konarski

Offline editor: Stuart Morely

VFX: Andreas Wanda