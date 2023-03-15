Tourism Tasmania Names Lindene Cleary As CMO

Tourism Tasmania has announced that Lindene Cleary has been appointed as Chief Marketing Officer.

Cleary has more than 20 years of experience in marketing leadership and management including key roles within Tourism Tasmania as head of brand marketing and recently as acting chief marketing officer.

Her career has included several roles within the Coca-Cola company in Singapore, Sydney, and Seoul, in senior brand management and marketing communications.

In her early career, Cleary worked in business development for Diageo and in account management within various creative agencies in Australia.

Sarah Clark, CEO Tourism Tasmania said, “I look forward to Lindene leading our marketing team to take our brand and marketing program to the next level.”

“Lindene is a passionate Tasmanian with an inherent understanding of both the responsibility and direct impact the role can have in driving greater value for our visitors, tourism industry and the Tasmanian community.”

Cleary played an instrumental role in the creation and delivery of the successful “Come Down For Air” brand platform and “Off Season” program, and led the evolution of Tourism Tasmania’s brand communications and agency partnerships.

“Tourism Tasmania is leading the way in destination marketing, particularly as a challenger brand state. This highly sought-after role attracted over 100 applications and Lindene was the strongest candidate,” said Clark.

“Along with expert marketing experience and leadership skills, Lindene has a great understanding of Tourism Tasmania’s future opportunities and direction.”

Cleary will start her new role on 16 March.

Cleary fills the vacancy created when Emma Terry moved on to lead the South Australian Tourism Commission in January this year.