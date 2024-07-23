Tourism NT Appoints CHEP Network As Martech Services Partner

Tourism NT has selected CHEP Network as its martech services partner following a rigorous tender process. The three-year partnership will support one of the Territory’s most crucial sectors by enabling a more personalised and experience and data-driven digital marketing program.

CHEP Network will offer strategic stewardship in marketing technology, encompassing services such as behavioural analytics, personalisation, experimentation, consent management, marketing automation, firstparty data storage, and the activation and facilitation of data partnerships.

Kristie Beattie, Tourism NT’s director of digital and data, recognised CHEP Network’s balanced assessment of the organisation’s technological, capability, and operational needs, combined with a deep understanding of the Northern Territory region. “For us, this is an incredibly significant partnership and something we have taken great care to get right,” Beattie said.

“We were impressed by CHEP Network’s depth of expertise in data-driven marketing, the agency’s understanding of our business and what challenges we face, and the team’s obvious passion and determination to implement the best solution that will deliver the highest return on investment for Tourism NT”.

“Our goal is to harness the capabilities of first party data in enhancing brand experience and media performance, and we’re excited to embark on this journey with CHEP Network, alongside our wider group of partners and agencies.”

Mark Gretton, CHEP Network’s chief technology officer, highlighted the agency’s commitment to enhancing Tourism NT’s capabilities and supporting a broader skills growth journey for the Top End and First Nations people. “Building local skills in effective technology solutions that are both easy to execute and highly effective was central to our strategy,” Gretton said. “The NT is blessed with First Nations heritage, cultural richness, and natural beauty. It’s a privilege to support the team in promoting these assets around the world”.

“We look forward to announcing new initiatives with Tourism NT in the coming months.”