Top International Comedians Join Andy Lee In A Battle Of The Nations

The Hundred with Andy Lee returns to Channel 9 and 9Now on Tuesday, July 23, at 8.00 pm with a special Olympic episode featuring top comedians and 100 everyday Australians Zooming in from all over the country to tell us what really makes Australia tick.

This time, Andy and the comedians put their pride on the line in the show’s first-ever battle of the nations in the countdown to Channel 9’s Olympic and Paralympic coverage.

The panellists competing for the gold include Kate Langbroek representing Australia, Guy Williams representing New Zealand, and Mike Goldstein representing the USA. Who will triumph and claim top spot on the podium in the competition of knowing just what makes Aussies tick?

In this episode we find out what percentage of The Hundred have invaded a sporting pitch, and what The Hundred really think of Nick Kyrgios. In Match Em, we reveal four up-and-coming athletic stars, and in This or That, it’s time to find out if walking should be considered a sport. Also, is it crazy to get married on Grand Final Day?

A special guest, “Lethal Leisel” Jones, who won three gold medals in the pool at four Olympic Games, also joins the show this week. Will she get the recognition she deserves when she Faces The Hundred?

“My hair colour has changed that many times I’m not certain The Hundred will even know who I am. Any blonde swimmer is interchangeable, so I can be Susie O’Neill or Libby Trickett. Hopefully Kate, Guy and Mike can tell the difference between us all,” Jones says.

The Hundred with Andy Lee is an original concept by Screentime Australia and Andy Lee, produced by Endemol Shine Australia (a Banijay Company) in association with Channel 9.