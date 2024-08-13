Today The Brave Inks The Industry With Inaugural Taboo Tattoo Bar

As a melting pot of characters, disciplines, and talent, Today the Brave has decided to extend its celebration of creativity in all forms, launching the Taboo Tattoo Bar, a pop-up hosted at the agency’s Haymarket office.

With the inaugural Taboo Tattoo Bar hosted last week, clients, staff, production partners and friends of the agency were inked by Zach Spiros of the iconic Sydney institution Bondi Ink.

Set to run several times a year, each pop-up will celebrate different artists from across the industry, offering curated ink designed in partnership with the creative team at the full-service agency. While primarily designed to bring together the industry and celebrate creativity, Today, the Brave will be curating a coffee-table book that captures the faces, artists, and designs from the various pop-ups.

“The greatest part of the creative industry is the permission to play in the unfamiliar. Experimenting with projects such as Taboo Tattoo Bar is a great reminder of this” said Jade Manning, creative partner, Today the Brave.

Tattoo’s are on a first come-first serve basis, with the agency set to do a call out via their socials in the lead up to the events. For those that missed out on a slot, don’t fret – Taboo Tattoo Bar will be running on an ongoing basis.