‘Tis The Season For Daniel’s Donuts Christmas Range

Santa has been keeping a little secret, and now it’s finally time to share – three irresistible, limited-edition Christmas donuts have just landed at Daniel’s Donuts.

Daniel’s Donuts is spreading the holiday cheer with a delectable new range of Christmas donuts designed to add a touch of sweetness and fun to every celebration be it friend-mas corporate gifting or a party crowd pleaser.

The range features:

The Holly Jolly Jam – filled with sweet raspberry jam, topped with green-tinted white chocolate, and finished with a decadent chocolate candy cane and a sprinkle of festive Christmas sprinkles.

The Merry Berry – a sweet, rich, white chocolate-filled donut, topped with strawberry white chocolate icing, piped with a swirl, and crowned with a white chocolate topper for a truly merry treat.

Rudolph’s Treat – a classic Daniel’s Donuts ring glazed with red-tinted white chocolate icing and adorned with assorted Christmas sprinkles. It’s the perfect way to add some festive flair to your holiday gatherings.

Whether you’re hosting a Christmas party, looking for the perfect gift for clients or staff, or simply wanting to indulge in festive cheer, these donuts are just the treat for every occasion.

The Daniel’s Donuts Christmas range isn’t just for holiday gatherings – it’s a low-fuss, no-stress option for sharing with family, friends and colleagues. With vegan and gluten-free options available, everyone can join in the festive fun.

Bring the spirit of the season to your workplace with a bulk order of customisable donuts, perfect for staff appreciation gifts or client thank-yous that stand out from traditional hampers.

If you’re heading to a friend’s gathering, be the legend who shows up with a box of these festive treats that are sure to impress. They also make great stocking stuffers, or gifts when you need a quick present.

Plus, if you’re looking to personalise your order, Daniel’s can customise bulk donut orders to reflect your brand’s colours or a special holiday theme.

These new Christmas donuts are available for a limited time only, so don’t wait – head to your nearest Daniel’s Donuts today and grab these festive delights while you can. Whether you’re celebrating with family, friends or colleagues, the Daniel’s Donuts Christmas donut range will add a little extra joy to your festivities.

From small beginnings, baking donuts in his parents’ bakery at Hogan’s Corner while he was still in primary school, Daniel started a craze for donuts by introducing the famous hazelnut donut, selling thousands a day (using 2.4 tonnes of hazelnut spread a week) and making it the busiest bakery in the western suburbs.

Established in 2016, Daniel’s Donuts has become the number one destination for anyone looking for delicious donuts, pies, coffees, milkshakes and other treats – an experience that will leave you returning for more.

Daniel’s Donuts now sell over 50 different flavoured donuts, including vegan and gluten-free varieties.