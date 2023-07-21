Time’s A Ticking! Get Your B&T Awards Entries In By Monday!

Calling all creative masterminds and marketing mavens! Entries for this year’s B&T Awards awards are closing on Monday!!

The B&T Awards, Australia’s most prominent, time-honoured, and captivating celebration of the advertising, marketing, and media industries, is all set to recognise the exceptional accomplishments of the past 12 months.

If you’ve been strutting around, bursting with pride at the extraordinary brilliance of your agency’s work over the past year, now’s the moment to gather your entries and prepare your show-stopping party outfit for the grand night.

With over 100 of Australia’s brightest marketing and media minds serving as judges, there are nearly 40 categories spanning the entire spectrum of communications expertise. Don’t forget about the highly coveted Grand Prix Award, which will spotlight the agency that has made the most significant impact on the game.

Ready to take the stage? Submit your entries HERE without delay or witness the wrath of the late fee and having to explain it to your finance department! You can find all the important info and entry criteria here.

Now, put on your thinking caps, get your entries ready, and let’s make this an awards night to remember!

Speaking of, mark your calendars for the industry night of nights, Friday the 24th of November, at Sydney’s Hordern Pavilion. Tickets are on sale now. See you on the red carpet!

And just to help you stay organised, here are the other essential dates to remember:

Entries Open: Wednesday 21st June 2023

Early Bird Tickets On Sale: Wednesday 21st June 2023

Entries Close: Monday 24th July 2023 (11:59pm AEST) – On-time entry fee $499 +GST/entry

Late Entries Close: Monday 31st July 2023 (11:59pm AEST) – Late entry fee $699 + GST/entry

First Round Judging: Monday 7th August – Monday 4th September 2023

Finalists Announced: Monday 11th September 2023

Live-Judging Day: Wednesday 27th September 2023

Early Bird Tickets End: Friday 6th October 2023

Awards Night: Friday 24th November 2023 – The Hordern Pavilion