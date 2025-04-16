This Powerful Holocaust Remembrance Campaign Reminds Us To Never Forget

The History Channel in Spain has launched a series of powerful series of Holocaust remembrance campaigns, showing viewers just how slippery the slope towards fascism can be.

This January marks 80 years since the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenhau, the largest Nazi concentration camp. The Second World War itself ended in Europe four months later, and the killings did not stop after the liberation of the Nazi concentration camps.

Spain’s History TV channel (Canal de Historia) is commemorating the Holocaust throughout the year, including these simple yet powerful TV and print ads by Dentsu Creative Iberia.

The campaign, ‘History Outnumbered, ‘ launched in time for the 80th anniversary of the liberation of Bergen-Belsen camp in Germany, which took place on April 15, 1945.

The visuals incorporate the serial numbers tattooed on the arms of Holocaust survivors by concentration camp workers and guards. Images of the numbers tattooed on their arms are pieced together to illustrate present-day data relating to the resurgence of far-right mentalities and behaviours. For example, 33,963 racial hate crimes took place in Germany in 2024, or a social media comment saying ‘We Miss You Hitler’ received 1,858 likes.

It is a stark warning of the insidious, hidden ways in which far-right movements take root, made all the more poignant with the direct inclusion of Holocaust survivors in the visuals.

