Thinkerbell Proves That “Nobody Beats Dan Murphy’s” In New Brand Work

Thinkerbell has developed a new campaign for Dan Murphy’s that doubles down on its familiar promise while looking to evolve with changing consumer tastes.

There are 5.4 million active MyDan’s members and millions of shoppers heading to their local Dan’s or online each week. With their vast range of local and international drinks, lowest liquor price guarantee, and expert staff, “nobody beats Dan Murphy’s” taps into what the brand is loved for.

“Our brand has always been anchored in offering the lowest prices, the largest range, and the best service. This magic combination ensures that Dan’s customers never have to compromise. As the customer is at the heart of everything we do, it was important to find a platform that allows us to be present in more relatable social occasions for our customers,” said Maija Bell, head of brand and experience, Dan Murphy’s.

“Nobody beats has existed within the DNA of Dan’s for decades, but it’s always been about price,” said Tom Wenborn, executive creative tinker at Thinkerbell. “This project was really about digging into what nobody beats really means and elevating it to the platform level where it belongs”.

“The campaign celebrates the many human truths behind the drinks we choose to drink. From picking the perfect bottle for a mate who’s not really that good of a mate, to a little something for the person who’s given you everything,” added Wenborn.

The platform launches today with work running across TV, BVOD, and Socials, along with national OOH, replacing the Daniel Francis Murphy campaign previously produced by Thinkerbell in 2022.

“The Daniel Francis Murphy work did a fantastic job galvanizing the business around the drink better ethos, the next step for the brand was to establish a new construct that would be flexible as it evolves for the future,” said Wenborn. “It’s a really stretchy platform that Dan’s will be able to activate off for years to come as they contemporise and adapt to the next generation of consumers”.

