Thinkerbell Opens Exhibition Sharing Survivors’ Stories From 1994 Genocide Against The Tutsi In Rwanda

Thinkerbell invites the communications industry to attend “Baho” (meaning “To live” in Kinyarwanda), a multimedia exhibition launching in partnership with the organisation “Kumva & Kwibuka”- Listen and Remember.

Opening July 31 at 107 Redfern, Sydney, this powerful project showcases the stories of survivors and families impacted by the 1994 Genocide Against the Tutsi in Rwanda, commemorating 30 years since over a million people were murdered during what is often referred to as “The Radio Genocide”.

The project was created by Thinkerbell’s Matias Reyes, inspired by his work with Kumva and Kwibuka and their great story of triumph over trauma—healing by educating the next generation.

“When my family and I met the storytellers at Kumva & Kwibuka and learnt about the brutal, long-term consequences of this Genocide, we knew we wanted to do something meaningful to help spread their message at this important time. Thinkerbell is an incredibly creative environment, full of people who care, and who find a way to make special things happen. It has been such a privilege to work with these survivors, and to receive so much support in bringing this project to life,” said Matias Reyes, creative tinker at Thinkerbell.

The portraits, displayed artefacts, film interviews and “Propaganda Machine” installation work together to tell these inspiring stories of resilience, and the destructive impact of hate speech in media.

The exhibition aims to give audiences a new lens with which to see both the current global context, and also local communities around us in Australia.

“When we were approached with the idea of exhibiting the survivors’ stories we knew it was a special opportunity to deliver our message of empathy and compassion at a time when it seems like the world needs it the most,” said Kumva & Kwibuka co-founder and education manager Dr. Ari Lander.

“I was at the border of Rwanda in 1994 and witnessed firsthand the waves of displaced refugees exiting their country during this period. When Matias approached Thinkerbell with his idea for this exhibition, I knew there was a lot we could learn from the Genocide Against the Tutsi, delivered through this project. The exhibition and artwork was partially funded by the Thinkerbell Pot of Gold, an initiative that helps magical ideas come to fruition. We’re proud to be an agency that can amplify these important messages,” said Adam Ferrier, Thinkerbell co-founder and chief thinker.

All photography is by renowned photographer Martina Reyes.

The opening night event is free, and begins next week at 6:30PM on Wednesday 31st July. The exhibition runs until Sunday 10th August at 107, a cultural hub in Redfern, Sydney.