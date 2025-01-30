Think Big, Think Regional! Hatch Open Creativity With The Hatchlings Marketing Category, Sponsored By Boomtown

The Cairns Hatchlings, presented by Yahoo, isn’t just about creativity—it’s about real-world impact. And when it comes to marketing that delivers results, Boomtown knows a thing or two. As the sponsor of this year’s Best Marketing Team category, Boomtown is throwing its support behind emerging talent ready to take on one of the biggest untapped opportunities in Australian advertising: regional markets.

This is your chance to prove you have what it takes to think strategically, execute creatively, and drive real brand growth in one of Australia’s most dynamic and fast-growing markets.

Boomtown Chairman Brian Gallagher puts it best in an exclusive interview with B&T: “New and diverse talent brings new and diverse thinking to our industry, and that is important for bringing fresh perspectives to brands – which can and should include advertising to regional audiences.”

Enter the Cairns Hatchlings now!

As part of our spotlight on Hatchlings categories, let’s dive into what makes this design challenge both unique and career-defining.

The Marketing Brief: Go Regional, Go Big

The Marketing category challenges teams to develop a brand campaign specifically for regional Australia. The goal? To create a strategic mix of paid media and engaging content that attracts new audiences and drives measurable growth.

Why regional? Because while 9.8 million people live in “Boomtown” (that’s 36 per cent of the population!), only 17 per cent of national media budgets are spent in regional areas. That means less clutter, highly engaged audiences, and massive potential for brands willing to invest smartly.

Your challenge is to:

Develop a standout marketing campaign that runs in at least one regional market.

Strategically balance paid, owned, and earned media for maximum impact.

Deliver a clear media plan using at least two channels (and explain why you chose them).

Outline a budget allocation ($250k) and justify how it will drive the best ROI.

Identify two core KPIs that demonstrate brand growth and success.

Why Enter the Marketing Category?

Modern marketing is about strategy, storytelling, and smart execution. The Hatchlings Marketing category is a high-pressure, real-world challenge designed to test the skills marketers need to succeed, from creative thinking to data-driven decision-making.

If you’re a finalist, you’ll:

Work under pressure in a 24-hour live pitch in Cairns, where your team will receive a brief and create a campaign from scratch.

Present your strategy directly to industry leaders and senior marketing professionals.

Gain national exposure as a rising star in marketing and brand strategy.

Join exclusive masterclasses featuring experts like Katie Rigg-Smith (WPP), Tamara Howe (SunRice CMO), and Ruth Thompson (Talent Corp Co-Founder) – all in the backdrop of the Cairns Crocodiles festival.

Are you ready to prove you belong among the greats?

Enter the Cairns Hatchlings now!

Key Dates and Deadlines

Cairns Hatchlings – 15 May 2025

On-Time Deadline first-round submissions: Thursday, 27 February 2025

Late Deadline first round submissions: Thursday, 6 March 2025

Finalists announced: Thursday, 27 March 2025

Second round brief: Monday 12 May 2025 (Cairns Convention Centre)

Live pitches (24hr round): Tuesday, 13 May 2025 (Cairns Convention Centre)

Film category judging (48hr round): Wednesday, 14 May 2025 (Cairns Convention Centre)

Awards Ceremony: Thursday, May 15 2025 – Cairns Convention Centre

Ready to Market Yourself as the Next Big Talent?

Enter the Cairns Hatchlings now!

The Cairns Hatchlings Marketing Category, sponsored by Boomtown, is your chance to prove you can make an impact where it matters most.

Think big. Think regional!

Enter now and take your marketing career to the next level!