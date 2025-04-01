“There Really Isn’t Anything Else Like It”: Inside Taskmaster Australia’s Unmatched Comedic Formula

Taskmaster Australia stormed back onto screens on Thursday 27 March, kicking off its fourth season with a chaotic cocktail of laughs, ludicrous tasks and a cast that’s already winning over fans.

With a premiere Total TV national reach of 800,000 and a national average audience of 402,000, the show has proven once again why it’s one of the most beloved comedy formats on Australian television.

B&T caught up with Sarah Thornton, head of non-scripted at Paramount Australia, to get the inside scoop on what makes this season stand out, what goes into creating the mayhem, and why Taskmaster continues to resonate so strongly with audiences and comedians alike.

“Every season of Taskmaster excites! I love how wildly different each season is, thanks to the tasks and the fresh lineup of comedians,” said Thornton. “This season, we have a really amazing cast including Dave Hughes, Emma Holland, Lisa McCune, Takashi Wakasugi and Tommy Little – the chemistry between them all is awesome. I love the freedom they have within the format, it’s so playful and fun”.

Season 4 has some new tricks up its sleeve too – including the introduction of location tasks. “This is the first year we include ‘location tasks’ where we filmed with the comedians on Cockatoo Island – it’s so fun,” said Thornton. “There is one task on the island where a couple of the comedians really outwit Tom Cashman, which is very funny”.

The heart of Taskmaster Australia remains its brilliantly bonkers format: a prize task, three pre-recorded field tasks and a live in-studio challenge, all judged by the dry, unimpressed brilliance of Tom Gleeson – assisted by the delightfully pedantic Cashman.

“We are so lucky to have Tom Gleeson host the show, he really was the perfect host for the Australian version,” said Thornton. “Tom Cashman has really made his own mark on the Taskmaster’s assistant role with his pedantic geek energy. They have great chemistry in studio together and each season I feel like it just gets better”.

Chaos vs Control: The Wildest Team Matchups

The Chaotic Trio: Emma, Waka and Tommy

On paper, putting together an absurdist collage artist (Emma), a Japanese-Australian comedy samurai (Waka), and a high-octane radio troublemaker (Tommy) seems like a recipe for chaos. On screen, it’s even better.

“Emma, Waka, and Tommy are a chaotic trio,” Thornton shared. And they’re embracing the anarchy. Whether it’s misreading clues, over-engineering simple solutions, or just shouting conflicting ideas over each other, this team brings boundless energy and big laughs to every task.

Emma’s quick wit, Waka’s lovable confusion, and Tommy’s rebellious streak combine into a group that might not always win… but will definitely entertain. Expect lots of yelling, impromptu dance moves, and accidental brilliance.

The Odd Couple: Hughesy and Lisa

On the other side of the spectrum is the unlikely duo of Dave Hughes and Lisa McCune – and their dynamic is just as fascinating.

He’s the larrikin comedian with a voice that could cut through steel; she’s the award-winning actor known for her poise and precision. Together, they’re figuring out how to communicate across very different wavelengths – and that’s where the gold lies.

“Dave and Lisa work together as a duo,” the producer said. “The chemistry between them all is awesome.”

While their approach might seem more methodical, don’t be fooled – this team has surprised audiences with clever workarounds, unintentional blunders, and moments of true teamwork (albeit with a lot of eye-rolling from Lisa). Think less chaos, more confusion… but equally hilarious results.

While the format was born in the UK, the Aussie version brings its own flavour. “We were lucky to have that blueprint with the Taskmaster format, but Australians have a unique sense of humour. We have a brilliant writing team who work closely with the creator of Taskmaster, Alex Horne, who is really generous with his time”.

And as for the cast? Getting this group together was no accident. “I have to give credit to our incredible talent booker, Jacinta Waters,” Thornton explained. “She is so knowledgeable and well connected, but also always thinks outside the box. We are also lucky now that so many great comedians have come through the show and have all loved the experience so much that there seems to be a real buzz about taking part”.

With new challenges, unexpected twists, and a cast that’s clearly up for anything, this season is shaping up to be a knockout.

“I genuinely adore this season of Taskmaster, it’s my favourite so far (although I say that every year). I think as a production team we try to get better every season and so, in this season, the tasks are definitely bigger and better than ever,” said Thornton.