The Yorkshire Tea-Total Brewery Brews Up A Storm In Bondi, Via Zeno Group & Nunn Media

Yorkshire Tea has celebrated the launch of Dry July and a new marketing campaign Down Under via Zeno Group and Nunn Media Sydney, with a tea-total brewery. The Yorkshire Tea Proper Brewery kicked off a fully integrated OOH, social, comms, and sampling campaign.

The general public flocked to the pop-up brewery takeover at Curly Lewis Brewery, by Sydney’s famous Bondi Beach. In line with Dry July, beer taps were switched off and kettles were switched on, offering customers a chance to swap their typical beer brew for a ‘proper brew’. Visitors enjoyed a full selection of Yorkshire Tea brews, perfectly paired with classic Aussie foods like Party Pies, Fairy Bread, and Lamingtons. Pub trivia, and classic pub games – including Yorkshire Tea’s very own Brew Pong, added to the fun.

“As part of celebrating Australian cultural moments, we are thrilled to infuse the Yorkshire Tea brand into everyday experiences,” said Carly Murphy, senior brand and activation manager at Yorkshire Tea. “Pubs have long been ingrained in the cultural fabric and with many Australians practicing dry July, we wanted to offer them a chance to continue socialising in a brewery space, by swapping their usual brew for a strong, bold, and proper cup of tea. The activation kicks off an exciting integrated campaign for the brand”.

Yorkshire Tea’s pop-up event was managed by Zeno Group, which has also previously managed a café tea-testing pop-up, sampling via Marley Spoon along with ongoing PR and a VIT (Very Important Tea-drinker) influencer program.

Working together with Yorkshire Tea and Zeno Group, Nunn Media Sydney developed a fully integrated campaign, which is live throughout July and August. Connecting back to Australian cultural moments, the campaign aims to introduce Yorkshire Tea to Aussie tea lovers by inserting themselves into proper Aussie moments through DOOH, Social, and Office sampling.

Nunn Media and oOh!media’s innovation and creative hub POLY developed a bespoke dynamic Out of Home copy scheduler to deliver the ultimate contextual relevance at scale. Dynamic messaging will feature multiple triggers including the day of week, weather, and environment, as well as cultural and sporting moments. The campaign will run across multiple DOOH environments with the contextually relevant creative complimented by paid social media, introducing Yorkshire Tea’s humorous and distinct brand personality to Aussie shores.

Ranked as best tea bags by Canstar Blue, Yorkshire Tea’s sales are growing globally 25.3 per cent ahead of the market – and 13.2 per cent ahead of the market in Australia – prior to launching this new campaign.