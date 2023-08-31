The Weekend Australian To Launch Standalone Travel + Luxury Weekend

Travel + Luxury Weekend, a new standalone product under The Australian’s Travel + Luxury premium brand, will launch this Saturday in The Weekend Australian.

Travel + Luxury Weekend will feature fresh content and a new-look design on high-quality paper with a trimmed and stapled finish to create a superior travel product for readers and advertisers.

Travel + Luxury Weekend editor Penny Hunter said: “Our readers are discerning and focused on the premium end of travel. Moving from a lift-out to our new standalone format will present our top-class journalism in a refreshed and modern style designed to inspire our readers to travel.

“Long-form storytelling has always been our strength, and that will continue with a fresh array of fonts and colour palettes and generous use of beautiful photography on high-quality paper.

“These will be interspersed with authoritative flight and hotel reviews, lists, deals, products and news, plus personality-driven stories. The new look will boost Travel + Luxury Weekend’s appeal as a publication; one that has a shelf life well beyond the weekend.”

Travel + Luxury Weekend’s new weekly format, along with its sister publication, the glossy bi-monthly Travel + Luxury magazine, delivers world-class travel content to create the number one source of luxury travel information and inspiration in this country.

Editorial director of premium food, health and travel, Kerrie McCallum, said the company’s News Travel Network had the largest audience of travel intenders in the country.

“Building out travel content for this highly engaged prestige audience with a standalone, refreshed version of Travel + Luxury in The Weekend Australian is the logical next step in segmenting our travel audience and targeting true travel intenders, in companion with the glossy bi-monthly magazine.

“These products are the pinnacle for premium and luxury travel in Australia, and it demonstrates how seriously we take the category and the potential of this valuable audience.”

Each issue of the new Travel + Luxury Weekend will include increased editorial content and new features. Hotel and flight reviews, in-depth destination stories, On the Radar discoveries and Perfect 10 lists remain. Fab Four has expanded to Take Five, and Destination Next will transport readers to the latest hip hotel or locale. In Residence returns, with more divine holiday homes, and the Deals and News snippets have expanded.

New content includes a Globetrotter column quizzing frequent flyers about where they’ve been, where they’re going and what they take with them. Product pages will feature travel-related goods and Just Add… will suggest pre-trip reading, viewing, listening and gear to take along for the ride.

The launch issue of Travel + Luxury Weekend has a theme of renewal throughout. From a historic train station that was gathering dust and is now a luxe hotel, to personal renewal at a wellness retreat on the Gold Coast, and NSW holiday homes that have been reborn from churches, slab huts and the like. The issue showcases the latest trends in the travel sphere and looks at how nature-based tourism is a source of healing and solace. Associate Editor Travel Susan Kurosawa writes about the eternal allure of African safaris.

Travel + Luxury has a strong presence across all platforms – print, digital, video, mobile and social – and is enhanced by a popular weekly newsletter.

