“The Possibilities Are Endless”: Former FIFA Women’s World Cup Marketer Kim Anderson Joins Octagon Australia As Managing Director

Global sports and entertainment marketing agency, Octagon has announced the appointed Kim Anderson as managing director for its Australian operations.

Known for her pivotal role in driving the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 to unprecedented success, Anderson now brings her expertise to Octagon at a transformative time for the Australian sports landscape.

In her new role, Anderson will spearhead Octagon’s vision and growth in Australia, particularly as the country heads into what many are calling the “golden decade of sport,” highlighted by events such as the 2032 Brisbane Olympics and the Rugby World Cup.

Returning to Agency Roots

For Anderson, joining Octagon marks a significant return to the agency world after years on the client side and leading strategic initiatives globally.

Speaking exclusively to B&T on her decision to join Octagon, she said, “I’ve admired and respected Octagon for many years. They are one of the world’s most impressive sports and entertainment marketing practices, with an exceptional team across the APAC region. This felt like the right place for me to continue elevating the way brands and organisations engage with sports”.

Her appointment comes as the agency gears up to navigate the intersection of sport, culture, and fandom. Anderson sees this as a major opportunity to reshape the role brands play in these spaces.

“Sport is an incredible platform for connecting communities and creating cultural moments,” she said. “During the Women’s World Cup, we successfully used non-traditional entry points like multiculturalism, gaming, and music to connect with fans. That kind of innovative thinking will be key as we look to the future”.

Anderson’s strategic priorities at Octagon include expanding the agency’s influence in women’s sport and harnessing the cultural impact of fandom.

“The rise of women’s sport is a proven business opportunity with a unique cultural resonance,” she explained. “I believe we can do more to elevate its role in people’s lives while also creating meaningful brand partnerships.”

Her global experience, gained from roles in New York, London, and Sydney, brings a fresh perspective to the agency. Reflecting on her work with FIFA, Anderson highlighted the importance of “brave and bold” campaigns. “The brands that stood out during the Women’s World Cup were those that took risks and thought big. Partnerships remain one of the strongest levers for CMOs to boost brand health.”

A Bright Future for Australian Sports

With a stacked sports calendar, including the British & Irish Lions Tour and the Netball World Cup, Anderson believes Australia is uniquely positioned for global attention. “Most countries look at us with envy because of the major events we have lined up. These events offer rich opportunities to engage fans and communities,” she said.

At the core of her leadership philosophy is a commitment to growth and mentorship within the industry. “I’ve worked in male-dominated industries my entire career, and I’m passionate about challenging the status quo,” she said. “If you can win a World Cup bid and make it the best-ever television event in Australian history, the possibilities are endless.”

As Anderson steps into her new role, she aims to not only lead Octagon Australia to new heights but also leave a lasting impact on the broader sports marketing industry. “I’m looking forward to having a positive, thoughtful influence on our business and the sporting landscape,” she said.

With Anderson at the helm, Octagon Australia is set to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of sports marketing in the region.