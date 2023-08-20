The Pets Do The Talking In Bastion & Bravecto’s Latest Campaign
Bravecto and Bastion launch a campaign for flea and paralysis tick protection utilising assistive tech that allows pets to talk.
Bastion won the MSD Animal Health account recently in a competitive pitch and is now responsible for all creative and digital for Bravecto.
The Bravecto challenge is how to better compete in a confusing category, where ‘all in one’ propositions from competitors are increasingly proving a more compelling ‘easy choice’ for owners. The brief was to make Bravecto’s longer lasting brand benefit more meaningful and motivating to owners, to drive higher brand request, switching and trial.
Bastion’s solution was to establish a competing heuristic for choosing Bravecto that’s hard to beat: Longer lasting Bravecto is recommended by vets, and pets.
The campaign taps into the insight that two thirds of ‘pet parents’ talk to their pets as if they can understand THEM. Bastion therefore leveraged a popular cultural trope on social media… assistive tech that allows pets to talk.
Simon Langley, Bastion Group CCO, said: “Who better to tell pet owners about the efficacy of flea and paralysis tick prevention than the very pets who depend on it. This campaign takes a lighthearted, entertaining and well branded approach to highlight the key reasons why you should choose Bravecto for your fur babies.”
Chelsea Coupar, Bravecto brand manager at MSD Animal Health said: “During the pitch process, we were exceptionally impressed by Bastion’s deep understanding of the category, and the creative idea that rooted our brand in popular culture. I couldn’t be prouder of this campaign, and I think it will resonate with our target market well, tapping into the insight that so many ‘pet parents’ talk to their pets as if they can understand. I’m quite sure they do!”
The Bravecto campaign went live yesterday.
Credits
Client: MSD Animal Health Bravecto
Brand manager: Chelsea Coupar
Digital brand manager: Helen Gilmartin
Marketing lead: Vanessa Gattellari
Technical lead: Dr Karen Lipworth
Agency: Bastion
Bastion Creative
Group chief creative officer: Simon Langley
National chief strategy officer: Angela Morris
Managing partner: Ana Lynch
Senior creative: Chris Searle
Senior creative/director: Harry Roth
Group account director: Katy Grey
Account manager: Josh Staras
Production: Bastion Make
Managing director: Jacqueline Archer
Integrated studio director: Sean Davitt
Production manager: Nancy-Maree Every
Agency producer: Carolyn Starkey
Production coordinator: Raquel Abi Ghosn
Director of photography: Tom Black
Editor: Ivan Lentell
Online: Kenneth Zeng
Colourist: Alina Bermingham
Sound: Rumble Studios
Voiceover artist: Rupert Degas
Photographer: Andy Roberts
Bastion Amplify
Social ccontent shooter: Robbie Archer
Media agency: Zenith
