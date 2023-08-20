The Pets Do The Talking In Bastion & Bravecto’s Latest Campaign

The Pets Do The Talking In Bastion & Bravecto’s Latest Campaign
B&T Magazine
Edited by B&T Magazine
    SHARE
    THIS



    Bravecto and Bastion launch a campaign for flea and paralysis tick protection utilising assistive tech that allows pets to talk.

    Bastion won the MSD Animal Health account recently in a competitive pitch and is now responsible for all creative and digital for Bravecto.

    The Bravecto challenge is how to better compete in a confusing category, where ‘all in one’ propositions from competitors are increasingly proving a more compelling ‘easy choice’ for owners. The brief was to make Bravecto’s longer lasting brand benefit more meaningful and motivating to owners, to drive higher brand request, switching and trial.

    Bastion’s solution was to establish a competing heuristic for choosing Bravecto that’s hard to beat: Longer lasting Bravecto is recommended by vets, and pets.

    The campaign taps into the insight that two thirds of ‘pet parents’ talk to their pets as if they can understand THEM. Bastion therefore leveraged a popular cultural trope on social media… assistive tech that allows pets to talk.

    Simon Langley, Bastion Group CCO, said: “Who better to tell pet owners about the efficacy of flea and paralysis tick prevention than the very pets who depend on it. This campaign takes a lighthearted, entertaining and well branded approach to highlight the key reasons why you should choose Bravecto for your fur babies.”

    Chelsea Coupar, Bravecto brand manager at MSD Animal Health said: “During the pitch process, we were exceptionally impressed by Bastion’s deep understanding of the category, and the creative idea that rooted our brand in popular culture. I couldn’t be prouder of this campaign, and I think it will resonate with our target market well, tapping into the insight that so many ‘pet parents’ talk to their pets as if they can understand. I’m quite sure they do!”

    The Bravecto campaign went live yesterday.

    Credits

    Client: MSD Animal Health Bravecto

    Brand manager: Chelsea Coupar

    Digital brand manager: Helen Gilmartin

    Marketing lead: Vanessa Gattellari

    Technical lead: Dr Karen Lipworth

    Agency: Bastion

    Bastion Creative

    Group chief creative officer: Simon Langley

    National chief strategy officer: Angela Morris

    Managing partner: Ana Lynch

    Senior creative: Chris Searle

    Senior creative/director: Harry Roth

    Group account director: Katy Grey

    Account manager: Josh Staras

    Production: Bastion Make

    Managing director: Jacqueline Archer

    Integrated studio director: Sean Davitt

    Production manager: Nancy-Maree Every

    Agency producer: Carolyn Starkey

    Production coordinator: Raquel Abi Ghosn

    Director of photography: Tom Black

    Editor: Ivan Lentell

    Online: Kenneth Zeng

    Colourist: Alina Bermingham

    Sound: Rumble Studios

    Voiceover artist: Rupert Degas

    Photographer: Andy Roberts

    Bastion Amplify

    Social ccontent shooter: Robbie Archer

    Media agency: Zenith

    Please login with linkedin to comment

    Latest News

    SAN FRANCISCO, CA JULY 1, 2018: Entrance to Adobe San Francisco office location in historic Baker and Hamilton warehouse
    • Technology

    Adobe Express With Firefly Generative AI Available To Everyone On Desktop Web

    Adobe has announced that Express — its all-in-one, AI-powered photo, design, video and document editor is available to everyone on desktop web browsers. The latest version of the AI-first, all-in-one content creation app with Firefly beta generative AI makes it fast, easy and fun for users of all skill levels to design and share standout […]

    Taboola Participates In Youth Outreach With UnLtd
    • Marketing

    Taboola Participates In Youth Outreach With UnLtd

    Taboola, has partnered with social purpose organisation UnLtd to support the charity Youth Off The Streets. The team at Taboola was delighted to be involved in so many opportunities to support disadvantaged young people over winter. These were made possible through a partnership with UnLtd, which connects the media, marketing and creative industries with charities […]

    Newscast Debuts True Crime Podcast, Dying Rose
    • Marketing

    Newscast Debuts True Crime Podcast, Dying Rose

    NewsCast, News Corp Australia’s on-demand audio arm, has today released Dying Rose, a seven-episode true crime podcast. Dying Rose follows a team of reporters as they investigate the deaths of Aboriginal women across the country. The podcast details the twists and turns in the two-year investigation conducted by staff of The Advertiser in Adelaide, bringing to light […]

    Abbie Chatfield Leaves Hit Network’s Hot Nights With Abbie Chatfield
    • Marketing

    Abbie Chatfield Leaves Hit Network’s Hot Nights With Abbie Chatfield

    After 18 months in the hot seat, Abbie Chatfield and the Hit Network have announced that Chatfield will step down as host of Hot Nights with Abbie Chatfield, across the Hit Network. The Cannes in Cairns speaker joined the Hit Network’s evening show in January 2022 and has since been joined by Hit’s Jimmy and […]

    Epsilon Wins Digital Ad & Retention Marketing Work For BikesOnline
    • Advertising

    Epsilon Wins Digital Ad & Retention Marketing Work For BikesOnline

    Publicis-owned Epsilon has won the digital ad campaign and retention marketing account for BikesOnline. The push bike retailer will use Epsilon Digital — the agency’s suite of solutions for people-based, performance-driven digital media, to find and engage its most valuable customers. Rainer Schmid, global direct marketing manager at BikesOnline, said, “Epsilon played a crucial role […]

    GWM Launches Integrated Campaign For New Tank 300 Via The Hallway
    • Advertising

    GWM Launches Integrated Campaign For New Tank 300 Via The Hallway

    GWM and The Hallway have launched a new campaign to support the arrival of the GWM Tank 300 to the Australian market. Tasked with establishing the Tank 300 as the newest and most exciting model in the 4×4 category, the work dramatises the frenetic nature of our daily lives, contrasted against the purity of the […]

    Ascential Acquires Contagious
    • Marketing

    Ascential Acquires Contagious

    Ascential plc has acquired Contagious Communications. Contagious is a multi-format creative insights business that provides forward-looking creative inspiration and trend analysis for their agency and brand customers. Contagious joins Ascential’s existing Marketing brands: global creative benchmark LIONS and leading authority on marketing effectiveness, WARC. Together, LIONS, WARC and Contagious provide market-leading events, best-in-class subscription products […]