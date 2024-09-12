The North Face Launches Brand Anthem With “We Play Different” Campaign

The North Face has premiered its “We Play Different” anthem and brand campaign.

The campaign will appear in select media outlets across Australia and New Zealand and will include YouTube and an OOH campaign on the streets of Sydney.

It is led by a campaign video featuring its new anthem “We Play Different”.

This news comes following the anticipated reopening of The North Face’s World Square store last month, which marked the first (and largest) store opening under the new retail format since VF took back ownership of the brand in Australia and New Zealand region, and 1/3 retail openings this year with Bondi Junction and Doncaster to follow.

Highlighting the personal triumphs and milestones achieved by its global athlete team, the new brand anthem pays homage to the personal journeys of those who play differently in their approach to exploring places no one else has been – from summits, cliffs, trails, and peaks and aims to challenge its customers to defy norms and explore new paths.

To continue the storytelling around “We Play Different” and celebrate the new store, The North Face will host 3-days of climbing – placing their own epic and unconventional playground in the middle of World Square’s shopping centre. Taking place mid-October, the activation aims to break down the barriers of climbing and enable urban explorers to play differently.