The Media Store Appoints Nick Hayes As Head Of Digital

The Media Store has appointed Nick Hayes to head of digital, further strengthening its senior leadership team.

Hayes has joined The Media Store with 15 years of digital media experience and was most recently group head of strategy at Russell Curtis and Janes Media Advertising. Hayes has experience working on both the client and agency side in digital roles.

“We are excited to welcome Nick to the team. He brings the enviable mix of digital strategy, platform expertise, people management, and innovative product development ambitions to the agency, as well as marketing experience. His expertise rounds out our senior team as we continue to provide best-in class, cross-channel media solutions to deliver to current and future clients’ business objectives,” said The Media Store CEO, Stephen Leeds.

He was the digital strategy lead at RCJ’s LeapFrogger agency and client partner and digital director at iProspect. In addition, he has held marketing and digital roles at Carlton Football Club, Ticketmaster, the Australian Football League, and the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra.

During his career, Hayes has been responsible for developing, executing, and measuring the effectiveness of multichannel digital campaigns across social, paid search, and programmatic.

“I’m energised by The Media Store’s ambition for growth and how they’re planning for it, investing in the people and tools to evolve clients and win new business,” said Hayes.

This senior appointment follows new client wins for The Media Store during 2024, including the Melbourne Royal Show.