The Marketing Academy Australia Opens Nominations For 2024 Scholarship Program

The Marketing Academy Australia Opens Nominations For 2024 Scholarship Program
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine
SHARE
THIS



The Marketing Academy has opened nominations for the 10th Australia intake of its Scholarship Program.

This annual development program gives high-potential leadership talent from within marketing, media and advertising the insight, skills and knowledge to lead the businesses of tomorrow. The Scholarship Program, which enables scholars to access an enviable lineup of c-suite mentors and executive coaches in addition to residential “Boot Camps” is free, part-time and will run between March and November next year.

More than 450 people applied for just 30 places in Australia last year.

To be eligible for the Scholarship Program nominees must be employed on a permanent basis or run their own business. They must have between 10-20 years of experience and hold a leadership role in their company.

The Marketing Academy, which operates in the UK, Australia and the US, is a not-for-profit and supported exclusively by sponsorship from the industry enabling selection to the programs to be merit-based and free to attend.

“There are very few opportunities in a career where you get the resources and expert support to look at your leadership style with such a forensic approach. Everyone knows The Marketing Academy breaks down the walls of doubt and indecision, but few realise that TMA also builds bridges, mends fences, and sets the course for fruitful careers lasting decades. I’m so grateful for the opportunity to have been involved and to have met my wonderful fellow scholars,” said one scholar from last year.

Graduates of all programs are supported by ongoing Alumni Programs which are supplemented by The Marketing Academy Virtual Campus, a 12-month program of lectures, masterclasses and workshops exclusively for The Marketing Academy community and sponsors. The Australia Alumni program has 240 members and is currently sponsored by Salesforce.

Potential Scholars must first be nominated by their bosses or peers to be considered for selection.

The deadline for nominations is 17 November 2023




Please login with linkedin to comment

The Marketing Academy

Latest News

HypeAuditor: Instagram’s Influencer Marketing Sector To Reach $22.2B By 2025
  • Technology

HypeAuditor: Instagram’s Influencer Marketing Sector To Reach $22.2B By 2025

Alex Frolov, CEO and co-founder, HypeAuditorAccording to HypeAuditor data, Instagram’s influencer marketing sector will grow by $8.4bn over the next three years and reach $22.2bn by 2025. Despite the impact of economic uncertainties, which in turn resulted in a decrease in investments from Venture capital investments, startups in the creator economy pocketed $2.5 billion, last year.

IVE Group’s Revenues Up 27.5% To $967.4M
  • Media

IVE Group’s Revenues Up 27.5% To $967.4M

IVE Group Limited  has announced its financial results for the 12 months ended 30 June 2023 (FY23). The result was underpinned by strong organic growth coupled with a maiden contribution from Ovato, partially offset by materially higher input and finance costs. Organic revenue growth was broad-based and reflects the Group’s leading industry vertical positioning, tier-1 […]

EMBARGOED IMAGE CONTACT KRISTI MILLER SYD PIC DESK. The Gap. Mapoon community. Mum Lisa Tabulai with her son John Tabulai 3, during an afternoon walk. Picture: David Caird
  • Media

News Corp Launches “Closing The Gap” Special Investigation On Indigenous Disadvantage

News Corp state and regional mastheads will launch an “Closing the Gap” this weekend to highlight the disadvantages faced by Indigenous Australians – including higher suicide rates, poorer health outcomes, lower disposable income and a dramatically lower life expectancy. Starting on Sunday and running over five days, “Closing the Gap” is the first of a […]

New Customer Insights Innovation Platform Ideally Launches
  • Media

New Customer Insights Innovation Platform Ideally Launches

TRA Labs and Previously Unavailable, alongside founder James Donald, today launched their latest start-up, Ideally, a platform offering remarkably fast, affordable, and accessible customer insights to help bring great ideas to life. The partnership, well-known for creating the successful brand health tracking platform Tracksuit, has appointed Donald as Ideally’s Founder and CEO to drive growth […]