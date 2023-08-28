The Marketing Academy Australia Opens Nominations For 2024 Scholarship Program

The Marketing Academy has opened nominations for the 10th Australia intake of its Scholarship Program.

This annual development program gives high-potential leadership talent from within marketing, media and advertising the insight, skills and knowledge to lead the businesses of tomorrow. The Scholarship Program, which enables scholars to access an enviable lineup of c-suite mentors and executive coaches in addition to residential “Boot Camps” is free, part-time and will run between March and November next year.

More than 450 people applied for just 30 places in Australia last year.

To be eligible for the Scholarship Program nominees must be employed on a permanent basis or run their own business. They must have between 10-20 years of experience and hold a leadership role in their company.

The Marketing Academy, which operates in the UK, Australia and the US, is a not-for-profit and supported exclusively by sponsorship from the industry enabling selection to the programs to be merit-based and free to attend.

“There are very few opportunities in a career where you get the resources and expert support to look at your leadership style with such a forensic approach. Everyone knows The Marketing Academy breaks down the walls of doubt and indecision, but few realise that TMA also builds bridges, mends fences, and sets the course for fruitful careers lasting decades. I’m so grateful for the opportunity to have been involved and to have met my wonderful fellow scholars,” said one scholar from last year.

Graduates of all programs are supported by ongoing Alumni Programs which are supplemented by The Marketing Academy Virtual Campus, a 12-month program of lectures, masterclasses and workshops exclusively for The Marketing Academy community and sponsors. The Australia Alumni program has 240 members and is currently sponsored by Salesforce.

Potential Scholars must first be nominated by their bosses or peers to be considered for selection.

The deadline for nominations is 17 November 2023