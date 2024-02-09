The Lessons Small Brands Can Take Out Of Super Bowl Mania

Aimee Edwards
By Aimee Edwards



The Super Bowl is just a few days away, and all the biggest brands are rising to the occasion, but with a price tag of nearly USD $7 million for just a 30-second promo, not everyone can join the party.

Lead Image: Mikayla Hopkins, head of marketing at Tracksuit.

It’s the biggest day on the advertising calendar, with no other sporting event attracting the kind of attention to advertising and sponsorship that the Super Bowl garners. But how do small brands hack the system when they don’t have a multi-million dollar marketing and advertising budget?

According to Mikayla Hopkins, head of marketing at Tracksuit, the NFL event is a perfect case study showcasing impactful advertising and marketing lessons that can be scaled to suit any budget.

A considerable debate within the marketing world centres around whether it is just enough to have eyes on a campaign or if some form of engagement is required. Hopkins said that it is a simple case of the quality of engagement over quantity, and the Super Bowl is a perfect example of this. “Sure, you can reach a ton of people online, but are they really paying attention? For the Super Bowl audience, they’re locked in, no distractions,” she said.

There are also lessons to be learnt from Super Bowl marketing regarding cultural resonance and tapping into what is hot at the moment. Hopkins identifies this year’s UberEats campaign teaser as a perfect example of this, with the company taking advantage of the David and Victoria Beckham iconic “be honest” viral moment. “That’s the kind of savvy move that gets people talking,” she said.

There is more to a successful campaign than just appearing during the Super Bowl. According to Hopkins, creating a flash-in-the-pan moment that disappears once the event is over won’t drive results. Longevity is essential, be it on social media, brand websites or in the press. “It’s about building that buzz and keeping it going long after the final whistle blows,” said Hopkins.

“Whether you’re a big player or a scrappy start-up, there’s plenty to learn from Super Bowl advertisers. It’s all about staying nimble, relevant, and most importantly, staying ahead of the game,” Hopkins said.




super bowl Tracksuit

