The Kids’ Cancer Project Launches Campaign Highlighting Dream That ‘No Child Should Die From Cancer’

The Kids’ Cancer Project has launched a new campaign via 3rdspace, raising awareness of the heartbreaking fact that three children are lost to cancer every week, emphasising the need for continued progress in childhood cancer research.

The campaign launches on 9 Network and out of home through JCDecaux, plus social and digital.

“We’ve experienced firsthand the impact of cancer, the thought of a child going through something like that had our team throw everything at it. We’re passionate about helping brands with purpose tell their stories in a meaningful way, and The Kids’ Cancer Project is a brand that we wholeheartedly believe in,” said Rob Logan, founder of 3rdspace.

The Kids’ Cancer Project, fueled by the generous support of its community, has made significant strides in recent years. Over 70 million dollars has been committed to funding vital research, leading to innovative clinical trials and survivorship programs can have on the lives which is what brought 3rdSpace and The Kids’ Cancer Project.

“Let’s face it, we all had a dream growing up. But sometimes that dream is stolen. That’s the heartbreaking reality for too many kids fighting cancer. Our campaign is about telling that story in a simple and impactful way. The Kids’ Cancer Project does incredible work, and we want to inspire more people to support them in doing it,” said Rickie Marsden, executive creative director of 3rdspace.

“No child should ever have their dreams stolen by cancer. This campaign embodies our vision— to see 100 per cent of children, adolescents, and young adults survive cancer and live with no long-term health implications caused by their treatment. Every kid should have the chance to grow up and live their dream, and we are committed to funding the vital research that can make this vision a reality,” added Owen Finegan, CEO of The Kids’ Cancer Project.

Survival rates have increased dramatically from 58 per cent to 86 per cent since the organisation’s inception over 30 years ago.

