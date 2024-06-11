The Growth Distillery Reframes Auto: You’re Not Selling A Car, You’re Selling A Whole Experience

The Growth Distillery, in collaboration with The Research Agency, has released Reframe: Auto, a deep-dive into the automotive landscape and the complexities facing both buyers and brands. The new research highlights how marketers need to reframe traditional thinking, go beyond the car itself, and instead focus on how the car makes the consumer feel.

The data revealed that in 2024 the auto sector has increased in complexity and continues to change. It found:

64 per cent of people feel overwhelmed by the prospect of buying a car

59 per cent are anxious at the prospect of going through the car-buying journey

61 per cent are convinced all cars and brands offer very similar features and options

Almost 60 per cent place importance on how the car makes them feel, not just what it does

The report highlights that marketers should reframe what car ownership means in order to connect with buyers and deliver more meaningful value at every step of the purchase journey. Instead of focusing on what they are buying, the why now becomes more important.

The research found the two conventional mindsets of car buyers – Utility and Premium – are now changing. The Utility mindset is no longer just about reliability, safety and convenience. These buyers are highly aspirational and seek empowerment to be independent, to progress, to escape and to connect. The mindset of Premium car buyers has also shifted and is no longer solely about status and prestige. These buyers want to celebrate experimentation, exploration, affinity and individuality.

The report provides marketers with a toolkit of three new territories for thinking beyond the car, which will deliver unparalleled value in customers’ minds and align to the most important moments that matter in the buyer journey.

“Australian car buyers are having really different discussions about cars these days. It’s never been a more important or opportune time for brands to (re)join that conversation, at every stage of the customer journey,” said The Growth Distillery research director Ciel Graham.

Following the release of this research, The Growth Distillery is holding an Impact Workshop designed to empower marketers and brands with actionable strategies tailored for the automotive industry.

The Growth Distillery is an independent research think-tank powered by News Corp Australia.