The General Store Wins Aquila, Releases New Brand Platform

Australian footwear brand Aquila has appointed The General Store as its new creative agency and launched a new brand platform reminding Australians that the best outfits start with a great pair of shoes.

The hero film follows a man preparing for a night out when his shoes suddenly take centre stage – his outfit emerging piece by piece. The campaign is a bold visual metaphor for the idea that style is built from the ground up – with shoes being the foundation of every great outfit.

Directed by Cameron March and produced by Chronicle Studios, all the effects were kept in-camera, with stills by acclaimed fashion photographer Isaac Brown.

Sharon Edmondston, ECD at The General Store said: “‘From The Ground Up’ is a confident creative response that takes ownership over the way an outfit comes together. We wanted to create a visually arresting narrative that places Aquila exactly where it belongs: as the foundation of modern Australian style.”

Aquila, still proudly family-owned after more than 60 years, has long been synonymous with craftsmanship and confidence. This new campaign reinforces its reputation not only as a heritage brand, but as one that continues to lead and evolve in Australian menswear.

Sophie Lander, The General Store’s MD added: “Aquila has always been about elevating men’s style through quality, detail and timeless design. This campaign positions Aquila not just as a shoemaker, but as the starting point of every confident look – a brand that helps men put their best foot forward, literally and metaphorically.”

The integrated campaign will roll out across broadcast, digital, cinema, social and in-store, supported by a robust content suite designed to drive both brand awareness and product consideration.

“This campaign is an exciting evolution for the brand. We’ve always believed that great style starts from the shoes up – and now, we’ve brought that belief to life in a way that’s bold, playful and unmistakably Aquila,” added Kiara Pecenko, head of marketing at Aquila.

Credits

Client: Aquila

CEO: Luke Longo

Head of Marketing: Kiara Pecenko

Art Director: Christopher Bosevski

Creative agency: The General Store

Partner and CEO: Matt Newell

Managing Director: Sophie Lander

Strategy Planner: Angelica Martin

Executive Creative Director: Sharon Edmondston

Associate Creative Director: Chris Ching

Art Director: Isabella Novak

Copywriter: Catherine Risbey

Account Director: Pat de Silva

Production: Chronicle Studios

Director: Cameron March

Photographer: Isaac Brown

Partner / Executive Producer: Dale Bennetto

Senior Producer: Beth Carr

Wardrobe & Set Styling: Patrick Zaczkiewicz