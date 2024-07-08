The First Australian Recipients Of Penfolds Evermore Grant Program Announced

Penfolds has announced the successful recipients of the inaugural Penfolds Evermore Grant Program. Four recipients in Australia have been selected for their bold and innovative projects contributing to community and culture and will share in $200,000 (AUD) of funding. The program received more than 80 applications across Australia from businesses, individuals, and community organisations hoping to create positive impact and reflect the Penfolds brand DNA of ‘venturing beyond’.

Evermore is the first Penfolds brand community and sustainability platform and captures its aspirations as a global winemaker, employer, and leader to leave a positive mark on the people, places, and communities we are present in. Evermore also reflects Penfolds legacy and values and complements Treasury Wine Estate’s broader sustainability strategy focussing on areas inextricably linked to the Penfolds DNA. The program aims to create and support positive change by focusing on delivering programs and activities under three strategic priority areas: Community and Culture, Future Winemaking, and Sustainability.

“What a way to celebrate Penfolds 180th anniversary – awarding our first grants to recipients who are focused on delivering community impact, changing the landscape of their own sector, and contributing to positive change in the wine industry. This program is our opportunity to use our business as a force for good and continue to look to the future for our communities around the world,” said Kristy Keyte, chief marketing officer Penfolds.

The four successful recipients are:

Recipient Funding Amount Project A Fitting Connection (VIC)

Project: ReFELT Empowering

Abilities Through Sustainable

Textiles $66,000 ReFELT will acquire a FeltLOOM to transform textile waste into recycled fabrics and run workshops to empower individuals with disabilities to design new fabrics. ReFELT will collaborate with local creatives and artists will yield unique products inspired by wine culture. The ReFELT employment program will employ individuals to create ReFELT fabric and products for other organisations ideally using their own textile waste. ReFELT will also support participants with the set-up of micro-businesses and provide the ‘textile tech’ curriculum at Banyule Nillumbik Tech School with access to the FeltLOOM. Planting Seeds Project

(NSW)

Project: B&B Highway $50,000 The B&B Highway is a regenerative and educational community initiative focusing on Bees, Birds, plants, and other pollinators, essential for biodiversity and ecosystem health. Four local sites will be identified as

hubs for the Penfolds B&B Highway with the fifth and central hub located at Penfolds Magill Estate in Adelaide. The recent decline in local Green Carpenter species of Bees affects ‘buzz’ pollination practices and impacts on local plant life and resilience. This project aims to create appropriate habitats and plant native vegetation to encourage this species. The project will also involve an education program consisting of indoor learning and related outdoor activities. Mobius Farms (SA)

Project: Closing the loop on

grape marc through insect

bioconversion $54,000 Using grape marc, a residue of winemaking as feedstock, this project will assess the impacts of insect frass on vineyard soil and plant health. The project aim is to close the loop on winemaking ‘waste’ whilst enhancing viticulture sustainability. The project proposes to extend existing research through future grape marc insect bioconversion trials. Analysing insect frass and developing field application trials based on the resultant nutrient and microbial profiles, the project aims to demonstrate the impact of frass on vineyard productivity and soil health. Materials will also be developed to share the findings with the wider wine-making and viticulture industry. Barossa Farmers Market (SA):

Project: Barossa Farmers

Market Kitchen Library $30,000 A new Kitchen Library in South Australia will act as a hub for community, connection, information, and knowledge through the provision of food preparation equipment and educational workshops designed to connect people to healthy, seasonal, and local produce while optimising their capacity, reducing reliance on supermarket supply chains, and empowering the community to manage their own food security in a more sustainable way. A case study of this program will also be developed and shared with other markets across the country to inspire them to implement the same activity for their communities.

In 2023, Penfolds announced a pledge of $1 million (AUD) over five years towards the Penfolds Evermore Grant Program, administered in multiple rounds covering different regions around the world. A new grant round will launch in France in early 2025.

The Evermore Grant Program was recently awarded the Social Excellence: Investing in community and innovation award at the 2024 Just Drinks Excellence Awards alongside four other awards received by TWE.