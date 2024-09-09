The Faith Agency Announces New Appointment & Refreshed Branding

The Faith Agency has announced the appointment of Kate Farr as its newest shareholding director, along with refreshed branding.

Founded by David Trussler and Stephen Mottram (previously of Words at Work Advertising), The Faith Agency has just celebrated its 21st birthday. Farr’s appointment follows the addition of Ben Crocker to the senior management team back in 2021.

“We are delighted by Kate’s decision and the confidence she has shown in the continued growth of The Faith Agency,” said The Faith Agency director Stephen Mottram. “Kate has made a wonderful contribution over many years to our client’s success and having worked closely with Ben along the journey, I can’t think of two better individuals ready to help take this business forward”.

With an almost 20-year career spread between both Melbourne and London, Kate has experience in digital strategy and project development, and as The Faith Agency’s digital director for nearly a decade, she has helped the agency create an integrated approach that embraces in-house media planning and buying, creative, design, and digital development.

Kate has also worked closely with Ben, Stephen, and David to introduce a new look to The Faith Agency, with a dynamic colour scheme and a revised approach to communicating the agency’s offering. A key cornerstone for this is their new website, updated to reflect the new branding while also highlighting some of the agency’s more recent successes, including Federal Government work with the ACCC, Melbourne-based retailer Adriatic Furniture, and carpet cleaning experts Britex Carpet Care.

“I’m incredibly excited by this new branding that the team has developed over the past six months,” said Crocker. “By stripping back everything we thought we knew about The Faith Agency and starting from the beginning, we were able to identify a new approach that is still empirically ‘us’, but one that is fresh and modern, reflecting how the agency has evolved over the past 21 years”.

With a skilled team of creatives, developers, and media buyers at the ready, and industry experience across such diverse areas as B2B, automotive, FMCG, retail, government, and NFP/healthcare, The Faith Agency is excited by these new changes and looking forward to continued success well into the future.