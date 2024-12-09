The Design Institute Of Australia Unveils New Publication Diagonal

The Design Institute of Australia (DIA) has launched Diagonal, a publication that shifts the focus from the ‘what’ of design to the deeper ‘why’.

The quarterly magazine will delve into how design shapes culture, industry, and human connection, sparking meaningful dialogue within and beyond the design community.

Building on the DIA’s 75-year legacy of championing Australian design, Diagonal is led by editorial director and Russell & George co-founder, Byron George. The publication establishes itself as a platform to explore the philosophies and stories that define contemporary design.

“Diagonal represents a new chapter for the DIA,” George explained. “It’s not just about showcasing design; it’s about examining its purpose and potential. This is a magazine for the curious—those who want to engage with the stories and ideas shaping our world.”

“Published quarterly to align with Australia’s natural seasons, Diagonal honours Indigenous perspectives on time and place,” said a DIA release.

“Its articles reflect the rhythm of the seasons while celebrating the achievements of designers and businesses”.

At its core, the publication illustrates how design enriches lives and drives meaningful change. Each issue of Diagonal combines a dynamic mix of feature articles and recurring columns that offer fresh perspectives on design. The inaugural issue, themed around resilience, presents a diverse range of stories.

It explores First Nations’ profound connection to land, culture, and identity, and examines how the fashion industry can adapt and thrive in an uncertain future. Together, these stories and regular columns create a publication that celebrates the transformative power of design.

Adding a playful element, the magazine includes whimsical touches such as design advice inspired by star signs and a lively advice column addressing life and design. Other highlights include revived stories from the DIA archives, uplifting narratives that celebrate acts of kindness within the design community, and a reflective piece that commemorates—or farewells—elements of the design world that have passed, or perhaps should.

“This first issue sets the tone for Diagonal,” George continued.

“It’s about understanding design’s ability to drive meaningful change. Designed by creative director Sachi Kapadia and 3D knit innovation company, Knovus, the cover depicts spring in various states of compression. Coded and produced in a knitted form, the three-dimensional graphic speaks to the idea of celebrating our similarities rather than our differences.

“I am especially grateful to our contributors, including Stephen Javens, director of K.P.D.O, for his insightful piece in the ‘Found’ section, and Nicole Monks, Founder of blackandwhite creative and mili mili, for her inspiring lead article. Her work beautifully captures the richness of Indigenous perspectives and underscores the DIA’s commitment to bridging design’s past and future.”

For over seventy years, the DIA has been a dedicated advocate for the Australian design community, championing sustainable practices, design legislation, and industry engagement.

Reflecting these values, Diagonal is offered in two sustainable formats: a digital edition, free for DIA members, and a collectable, limited-edition print version. Non-members can access the publication through subscription, with all proceeds directly supporting the DIA’s mission to advance Australian design excellence.