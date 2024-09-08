The Design Files Adds Print Publication To Their Publishing Stable

16 years after the launch of The Design Files, the magazine has announced its entry into print publication with The Design Files Magazine, launching in October 2024.

The Design Files Magazine is a bi-annual printed publication that aims to build on the Design Files’ offering.

“As the media landscape constantly shifts and changes, we’re more conscious than ever that we must meet our readers where they are, and where they want to find us. The Design Files website and social media channels will always have their place, yet it’s exciting that there is an appetite and strong shift back to print media. This slower, more meaningful way to engage with our audience is exciting for our team. Our print magazine will enable us to tell stories in a slightly different way where we can provide an even deeper connection with our loyal and growing audience,” said Lucy Feagins, founder of The Design Files.

The print magazine is edited by Bea Taylor who brings a wealth of experience in print media, having joined The Design Files in 2022 after her role as deputy editor of Your Home & Garden magazine, New Zealand.

“The Design Files Magazine Issue 01 has been guided by the idea of ‘longevity’, celebrating timeless design,” said Taylor.

“From Art Deco apartments to modernist gems, rented spaces, to forever family homes, the first issue presents a diverse cross-section of beautiful and creative Australian homes, apartments, and gardens that will inspire readers, with the same friendly voices and stunning photography that are synonymous with The Design Files brand”.

Issue 01 advertisers include an impressive lineup of Australian brands including Momentum Energy, Laminex, Koala, Cult, Robert Gordon Australia, Tait, Armadillo, and others, that are supporting the issue.

In line with the release of the first print issue, a Melbourne pop-up kiosk will launch on Saturday 12 October in Collingwood (Victoria) — an immersive space for readers to view a photographic exhibition celebrating the launch issue and be amongst the first to pick up a copy. Retail stockists will be announced on 9 September, with a select group of outlets stocking the publication across Australia and New Zealand.