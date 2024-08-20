The Creative Census Calls On Creative Professionals To Partake In Survey

The Creative Census is back for the third year running and is calling on professionals working in media publishers, agencies, and consumer marketing for their perceptions about the level of creativity, collaboration, and innovation in their company, which is then measured against the broader industry. QMS is on board as presenting partner for 2024.

The Census will be open for participation on 1 September, with the results to be released in mid-October.

“Industry leaders rightfully talk up creativity as an important differentiator of their business. The Census is designed to put some metrics around it,” said founder of The Creative Census, Wade Kingsley.

“The degree of how creative, and effective campaign work is, is the job of awards. While that’s important, we think it’s measurement after the fact. With the Census we aim to elevate the conversation about how the creativity of organisations can be benchmarked and therefore improved,” added Kingsley.

“Out of home has long been one of the most creative media channels and the exponential rate of innovation in DOOH has significantly increased its appeal, impact, and influence,” said QMS chief marketing officer, Tennille Burt.

“As the only survey of its kind in Australia, The Creative Census sets an important benchmark and adds to the marketing and media industry’s understanding of the value of creativity. We’re delighted to be partnering with Wade on this year’s survey,” added Burt.

The Creative Census is the annual survey of Australia’s media and marketing industries, measuring creative thinking.