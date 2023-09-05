The Brag Media To Represent Brands Such As Rotten Tomatoes In Representation Deal With Evolve Media

Australia’s largest publisher of premium youth content, The Brag Media, has entered into an exclusive agreement with global digital publisher Evolve Media to represent its premium advertising inventory in Australia.

Evolve Media’s publishing network spans an impressive range of titles covering music, gaming and film. Headlining these are film and television review aggregation website Rotten Tomatoes, film and culture publication ComingSoon, Aussie online music title Music Feeds, and gaming websites GameRevolution and PlayStation Lifestyle. The network also includes WrestleZone, SuperHeroHype, Sherdog, and Mandatory.

Evolve Media’s titles join the existing brands within The Brag Media’s publisher network including Rolling Stone, Variety, HypeBeast, Billboard, The Hollywood Reporter, Enthusiast Gaming, Tone Deaf, The Music Network and more. The partnership continues to add significant scale and reach to The Brag Media’s growing portfolio of digital media brands. This brings the audience across The Brag Media’s network of titles to 10 million monthly active users in Australia.

The Brag Media general manager of partnerships, Jessica Hunter, said: “We are thrilled to announce our exclusive partnership with Evolve Media, which solidifies our position as the leading youth publisher in Australia. The addition of Evolve Media’s iconic titles to our network further strengthens our portfolio of premium youth content, spanning music, entertainment, film, fashion, and gaming. This partnership will allow us to expand our youth reach, with our high-quality content and targeted advertising solutions, and we are confident that it will be a win-win for both brands and audiences.”

The Brag Media chief operating officer, Joel King, who founded Music Feeds in 2008 and is a former Managing Director of Evolve Media, said: “Evolve Media’s suite of publications aligns perfectly with our existing premium, brand-safe titles, and this is a fantastic opportunity for The Brag Media to expand our offering for advertisers. Having worked with several brands in the Evolve Media ecosystem during my time with the business, this feels like a full-circle moment and I’m looking forward to working with iconic publications like Music Feeds once again.” Evolve Media Founder & CEO, Aaron Broder, said: “We are thrilled to work with Joel, Jess and The Brag Media team. They have demonstrated a deep understanding of digital publishing for the youth market, and we know that they will be effective stewards of our brands in the Australian marketplace.”

