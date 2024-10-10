The Australian Releases Second Season Of Bronwyn Supported By Harvey Norman

The Australian has today released a second season of cold case investigative podcast Bronwyn, from multi-award-winning journalist Hedley Thomas.

With the returning support of Harvey Norman, the new season of Bronwyn continues the search for Bronwyn Winfield, a devoted mother of two little girls, who mysteriously disappeared in 1993 in an idyllic surf town in New South Wales.

Season two presents new evidence and some dramatic twists in the 31-year-old mystery, as Thomas takes listeners and readers into his investigation to find out what happened to Bronwyn.

The Australian’s editor-in-chief Michelle Gunn said: “Bronwyn is a gripping story that has captured the attention of audiences around the world with 3.9 million downloads globally as of this week.

“In this compelling new season, Hedley and our team of award-winning journalists David Murray, Claire Harvey and Matthew Condon will continue to investigate Bronwyn’s disappearance exploring every angle through world-class reporting and audio storytelling.”

The Australian’s national chief correspondent and podcast host Hedley Thomas said: “With each episode of Bronwyn, the podcast peels back more layers in the mystery of an alleged murder going back 31 years. We are finding new evidence and interviewing witnesses, many of whom have not spoken out before. This remarkable case can still be solved. I’m hopeful that season two of Bronwyn will make a powerful difference.”

Harvey Norman has supported each of Thomas’ podcast investigations since the launch of The Teacher’s Pet podcast in 2018 which has had more than 80 million downloads worldwide.

The podcast is accompanied by comprehensive editorial coverage in The Australian including interactive digital features, videos, maps, explainers and photo galleries.