TFM Digital Nabs Tim Harper-Russell From Wavemaker

TFM Digital has appointed Tim Harper-Russell as its new general manager. Harper-Russell joins following six years as group business director at Wavemaker, where he oversaw a portfolio of key accounts, including Domino’s, Caltex, Tourism Whitsundays and AutoSports Group.

In his new role, Harper-Russell will lead the day-to-day running of the agency, as founder Taylor Fielding becomes CEO.

Completing the senior leadership team will be Zaine Wilson-Hoyle, head of digital, as the agency looks to grow and expand. The senior restructure will free up CEO Taylor Fielding to focus on strengthening the agency’s position as the leader in the franchise and multi-location sector.

“It’s a bold move from Tim, who is so uniquely talented and his award-winning background makes for envious reading. It’s further evidence of the rude health in the indie sector and its attractiveness for talent,” said Taylor Fielding, CEO. “And for us at TFM it’s a sign towards expanding into new areas and I can’t wait to see what the next chapter in our journey brings”.

TFM Digital also counts Goodstart Early Learning, Poolwerx, City Cave and Eureka Furniture among its clients, and has grown 29 per cent in the past 12 months, despite the challenging economic climate.

“I’ve been admiring the TFM trajectory from afar. Taylor has been pioneering the franchise space through his work with TFM, as well as his role with IMAA and working closely with FCA. He and the team have built some serious momentum. Those that know me, know I’m all about growth….. growth for my clients, my people and for my agency, and this role is the perfect opportunity to lean into my passion to deliver meaningful outcomes across all of these pillars,” said Harper-Russell.

“Joining an Indy like TFM was a no-brainer for me. Taylor’s carved out a unique niche and I know the reduced constraints and extra agility will provide the perfect environment in which to realise bold, growth-driving ideas at pace. I can’t wait to sink my teeth in and see where this next chapter can take us,” Harper Russell added.

With more than two decades of senior media and advertising roles within agencies like Carat and Wavemaker as well as sales-side experience working at DMG Radio, Fielding added: “Tim brings the right attitude, a career’s worth of experience from both a leadership and market perspective. We’re lucky to have him”.